From Chat to Social: WhatsApp AI Assistant Makes Social Media Posting Easy

I used to dread social media, but now I just send a voice note to The Librarian while driving between meetings. My LinkedIn is more active than ever, and I haven’t missed a week.” — Jon Herbsman, Founder - AnyTime Work Singapore

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Busy Founders and Small Business Owners (SMBs) often struggle to stay active on social media. The Librarian, a WhatsApp-based AI executive assistant, turns a short chat or voice note into posts ready for LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X. No dashboards, no context switching, no extra apps.Traditional content tools require logging into multiple platforms and managing complex scheduling dashboards. The Librarian collapses that workflow into a single conversation. Users simply record a 30-second idea or client story, and the AI drafts optimized posts, generates branded visuals, and sends previews back via WhatsApp. The moment the user responds with ‘post now’, the post goes live immediately.From Commute to PublishedUsers can capture ideas via WhatsApp voice notes or text. The AI transforms rough thoughts into platform-optimised posts, generates or edits branded visuals, and publishes across all four platforms or schedules content for optimal timing.A typical workflow involves recording a 30-second voice note about a client's success story or a new product while commuting. The Librarian drafts versions optimised for each platform, generates a branded visual, and sends previews to WhatsApp. Once the ‘post now’ instruction is given, the content goes live, all without opening a browser or switching apps.“Our mission is to remove every excuse for not staying visible online,” said Tiago Alves, Co-Founder and CEO. “If you can send a WhatsApp message, you can stay active on social media, consistently and professionally.”The system handles cross-platform nuances automatically, condensing long-form LinkedIn posts for X’s character limits, reformatting images for Instagram, and adjusting tone for each audience.All Your Tools, Now in WhatsAppBecause The Librarian lives inside WhatsApp, it fits seamlessly into daily workflows. It integrates with calendars, email, Google Drive, and third-party tools like Notion, Slack, GitHub, and Zoom.“Professionals should spend time on their craft, not wrestling with tools,” adds Neil Kumar, Co-Founder and CTO. “The Librarian brings professional-grade workflows to WhatsApp, where users already spend their day.”The system uses official APIs and complies with publishing standards across LinkedIn, Meta platforms, and X. Users retain full control and every post requires explicit confirmation before going live.Availability & PricingThe Librarian offers a 14-day free trial with no credit card required. Afterwards, users can continue on a free plan with basic features or upgrade to one of the paid tiers:- Basic Plan ($9.99/month): Multi-platform publishing, AI image generation, robust memory system and morning briefs.- Pro Plan ($19.99/month): Everything in Basic plus unlimited queries & reminders, signature removal and pre-meeting briefs.Users worldwide can try it for free by signing-up at TheLibrarian.io or by just texting “Hi” to this WhatsApp number: +1 (206) 327-4402.About The LibrarianThe Librarian is an ‘AI Executive Assistant in Your Pocket’ designed for busy professionals and modern teams who want to supercharge productivity, without changing how they work. Accessible via WhatsApp, it connects seamlessly with your work calendar, email, drive and 3rd-party tools like Notion, Slack, GitHub, LinkedIn, Zoom to handle scheduling, email, documents, and more. Based in Seattle and Singapore, the company is committed to a privacy-first architecture. User data is never used to train models, and conversations and files are protected with AES-256 encryption in transit and at rest. Human-in-the-loop safeguards ensure every outgoing action is confirmed by the user.To explore real workflows and powerful use cases, we recommend to visit our website and read the latest articles on how professionals use The Librarian to save time and stay productive.

