Indian Springs Calistoga Unveils Plans for Resort Expansion in Napa Valley

Indian Springs Calistoga, a historic Napa Valley resort, announces The Veranda expansion adding guest rooms, pool, dining, retail, and new public spaces.

CALISTOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set on 17 acres of geothermal-rich land in the heart of Napa Valley wine country, Indian Springs Calistoga continues to honor its legacy as one of California’s oldest and most iconic spa resorts. Established in the 1860s by Gold Rush entrepreneur Sam Brannan, the property has evolved thoughtfully over generations while maintaining the restorative spirit that first made it a destination.

Today, Indian Springs is owned and operated by the Merchant family, who began their stewardship of the resort in the 1980s. Under their care, the property has undergone a detailed restoration that blends timeless architecture with contemporary comfort. Historic cottages, Mission Revival buildings, and bungalows have been revived, while lush gardens and open-air gathering spaces create a setting unlike anywhere else in wine country.

At the heart of the Resort are its natural thermal mineral waters, sourced from four on-site geysers. Guests can soak in the Olympic-sized mineral pool, originally built in 1910, or experience the resort’s renowned mud baths and spa treatments which make Indian Springs one of the most authentic wellness destinations in California.

“We are proud to be stewards of a place that has welcomed travelers in search of rest and renewal for over 150 years,” said Pat Merchant, owner. “Indian Springs remains a retreat rooted in time, nature, and a strong sense of place.”

As Indian Springs looks to the future, the resort is advancing its next phase of growth with The Veranda at Indian Springs, an expansion that will introduce approximately 96 new guest rooms, a new Hacienda inspired event space, an additional pool, a children’s park, retail offerings, and a rooftop bar.

The project also includes improvements and an emergency access link to support community safety. A groundbreaking event for The Veranda will be held on Friday, October 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. The project is being realized in collaboration with Wright Construction (construction), Signum Architecture (architect), AvroKO (interior design), Blasen Landscape Architecture (landscape), and Poppy Bank (financing).

Indian Springs’ existing accommodations include charming cottages, two-bedroom bungalows, lodge rooms, king rooms, and two family houses. Games are scattered throughout the property, and cozy fire pits invite guests to unwind. Sam’s Social Club is the main restaurant, while The Chaise Lounge at the pool and La Palmeraie provide coffee, drinks, and snacks. All reflect the relaxed Napa Valley sensibility of the property.

Indian Springs Calistoga, established in the 1860s, is California’s original spa resort. Located in the heart of Napa Valley, the property spans 17 acres of geothermal-rich land and is known for its historic mineral pool, spa treatments, and restorative atmosphere. Family owned and operated since the 1980s, Indian Springs blends historic architecture, modern amenities, and authentic wellness experiences for travelers seeking renewal and connection in wine country.

