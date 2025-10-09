Artificial Intelligence (AI) Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Global Market Report 2025

TBRC's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

"Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Size And Growth?

The market size for the artificial intelligence (AI) optical coherence tomography (OCT) has seen considerable growth in the past few years. It is expected to expand from $1.84 billion in 2024 to $2.06 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. Factors such as the rise in eye disease incidents, increased use in ophthalmology practices, elevated healthcare expenditures in advanced countries, growing requests for non-invasive diagnostic instruments, widening of hospital facilities, and increased reimbursement coverage for ophthalmology have contributed to the growth in the historic period.

The market size for artificial intelligence (AI) optical coherence tomography (OCT) is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years, reaching $3.25 billion in 2029 with an annual growth rate of 12.0%. Factors contributing to the predicted growth in the forecast period include a rising elderly population in developing nations, increased usage in outpatient surgical centers, significant government funding in healthcare, healthcare facility expansion in rural areas, increased demand for point-of-care testing, and greater policy support for diagnostic imaging. Key trends slated for the forecast period include advancements in AI imaging, developments in portable and hand-held technology, progression in the amalgamation of multimodal imaging, advancements in cloud-based workflow platforms, investments in teleophthalmology solutions, and the adoption of synthetic three-dimensional imaging.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai) optical coherence tomography (oct) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28121&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Artificial Intelligence (AI) Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market?

The rise in ophthalmological diseases is anticipated to spur the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) optical coherence tomography (OCT) market. Conditions and disorders affecting the eyes and visual system, which could potentially harm vision, eye structure, or ocular health, are categorized as ophthalmological diseases. They are proliferating due to the growing incidence of diabetes that impairs retinal blood vessels, leading to conditions that threaten vision. AI optical coherence tomography (OCT) assists in diagnosing these diseases through high-resolution retinal imaging, which is perfect for early detection and tracking of eye conditions. Diagnostic time is cut down as they deliver an automated analysis of retinal scans, enhancing clinical efficiency and patient care. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a public health agency based in the US, reported in May 2024 that over 3 million people were afflicted with glaucoma, and this figure is expected to surge to 6.3 million by 2050. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of ophthalmological diseases is fuelling the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) optical coherence tomography (OCT) market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Canon Inc.

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Excelitas Technologies Corp.

• Topcon Corporation

• Thorlabs Inc.

• Santec Holdings Corporation

• Notal Vision Inc.

• Optopol Technology Sp. z o.o.

• BigVision Tech Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market?

Significant firms in the AI optical coherence tomography (OCT) sector are honing in on the creation of sophisticated products, like at-home OCT devices, to improve the accuracy of diagnoses, facilitate remote tracking, and optimize eye-care processes. The at-home OCT devices are handheld gadgets allowing patients to perform retinal scans at their residence for distant supervision of eye disorders. For example, in May 2024, Notal Vision Inc., an American healthcare company, secured de novo approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its AI-integrated SCANLY Home OCT device, marking it as the inaugural, user-operated retinal imaging tool designed for managing wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in senior adults. It utilizes spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (OCT) allied with the AI-guided Notal OCT analyzer (NOA) for ascertaining and quantifying retinal biomarkers, affording remote, high-definition monitoring in-between clinic appointments. The device sends images in a secure fashion to the Notal Health cloud for doctors to review. SCANLY is underpinned by current procedural terminology (CPT) billing codes.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence (AI) optical coherence tomography (OCT) market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Table Type, Portable

2) By Technology: Time Domain Optical Coherence Tomography, Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography, Swept Source Optical Coherence Tomography

3) By Application: Hospitals, Clinic, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Table Type: Spectral-Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (SD-OCT), Time-Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (TD-OCT), Swept-Source Optical Coherence Tomography (SS-OCT), Full-Field Optical Coherence Tomography, Doppler Optical Coherence Tomography

2) By Portable: Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography, Smartphone Or Tablet-Based Optical Coherence Tomography, Point-Of-Care Optical Coherence Tomography Devices, Compact Or Bedside Optical Coherence Tomography Units, Wearable Optical Coherence Tomography

View the full artificial intelligence (ai) optical coherence tomography (oct) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-optical-coherence-tomography-oct-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market?

North America led the pack in the AI Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market in 2024. It is projected that the most rapid growth in this market will be seen in Asia-Pacific. The regions analyzed in the global AI OCT market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Optical Coherence Tomography Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/optical-coherence-tomography-global-market-report

Ai In Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-medical-imaging-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.