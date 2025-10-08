Girls on the Run Celebrates Role in Million Coaches Challenge Milestone

Caring, trained Girls on the Run coaches ensure every participant can achieve their goals, build confidence, and develop life skills that last.

Girls on the Run contributes to achievement by training 80,000 coaches across North America

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Girls on the Run International (GOTRI) is proud to celebrate its contributions to the Million Coaches Challenge’s (MCC) landmark achievement: their cohort of partners has trained one million youth coaches across the United States in evidence-based youth development practices. Since joining the MCC in 2021, GOTRI has trained more than 80,000 volunteer coaches, helping the Susan Crown Exchange-supported initiative achieve this historic goal.The Susan Crown Exchange launched the MCC and united 18 partner organizations, including Girls on the Run International, to address a pressing need: fewer than one-third of the six million youth sports coaches in the U.S. had ever received training in positive youth development. Today, because of the partners’ efforts, one million coaches are now equipped to create safe, inclusive, and empowering environments for young people nationwide."At Girls on the Run, we see the impact our caring, trained coaches are having on our participants long after the program ends," said Elizabeth Kunz, chief executive officer, Girls on the Run International. "Since 1996, our volunteer coaches have helped more than 2.7 million girls unlock confidence, build connections, and understand their limitless potential. Partnering with the Million Coaches Challenge allows our organization to extend this positive impact and ensure even more youth have access to compassionate and prepared coaches who nurture their confidence, encourage teamwork, and foster a true joy in movement.”Girls on the Run is the only national physical activity-based, positive youth development program for girls with a research-based curriculum, trained coaches, and a commitment to serving all girls. The organization serves more than 200,000 girls annually, helping them build confidence, a love of movement, and life skills through an intentional blend of fun, movement-based games, group discussions, and activities that foster connection, teamwork, and compassion.In a recent end-of-season experience survey, coaches confirmed the impact and importance of Girls on the Run and the training they receive pre-season. 97% of coaches said they were able to create an environment where all participants felt safe to be themselves, 95% felt that as a GOTR coach, they were making a difference in participants’ lives, and 98% felt that Girls on the Run had been a valuable experience for them.Girls on the Run councils provide volunteer coaches with comprehensive training, support, and materials to facilitate its intentional programming. The organization’s National Coach Training prepares coaches to build relationships with and between girls, create a positive, inclusive environment for all team members, focus on effort and personal improvement, and implement the evidence-based curriculum.“One million trained coaches is more than a milestone. It’s proof of what’s possible when we invest in the adults who shape kids’ lives through sport,” said Susan Crown, founder of the Susan Crown Exchange. “Girls on the Run has shown the power of this investment by equipping coaches to create spaces where girls feel confident, connected, and supported. Together, we’re not just changing how coaches show up. We’re changing what’s possible for young people everywhere.”With 38 million kids participating in organized sports each year, the collective work of MCC’s partners ensures youth have supportive role models at pivotal stages of their development.Together, Girls on the Run and the MCC will continue building on this momentum to make high-quality training the expectation in every sport, ensuring all young people can access the caring, inspiring coaches they deserve.###About Girls on the RunGirls on the Run creates and offers empowering after-school programs designed for girls in grades 3 to 8. The nonprofit helps participants build confidence, increase physical activity, and develop life skills like managing emotions, resolving conflicts, and forming friendships. With the support of trained coaches, team members activate their limitless potential through a blend of physical activities and engaging lessons. The research-based curriculum explores topics relevant to 8- to 13-year-old girls, such as expressing empathy and standing up for oneself and others. The program includes a Community Impact Project and culminates with a celebratory 5K. Since 1996, Girls on the Run has served more than 2.7 million girls across all 50 states and Canada. Discover more at girlsontherun.org.About the Million Coaches ChallengeThe Million Coaches Challenge is a national initiative launched by the Susan Crown Exchange in 2021 to transform youth sports by training one million coaches in evidence-based youth development practices. Backed by 18+ partners, including the Aspen Institute’s Project Play and research led by the American Institutes for Research, the Million Coaches Challenge is transforming youth sports by equipping coaches with the information and tools to create positive, inclusive environments that help young people build confidence, belonging, and life skills through sport.Million Coaches Challenge partners include:- The California Governor’s Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-being- Center for Healing and Justice through Sport- CoachUp! Washington- Girls on the Run International- How to Coach Kids- Laureus Sport for Good USA- LiFEsports at The Ohio State University and the Ohio High School Athletic Association- Little League International- MCC State Learning Cohort of Maryland, Indiana, and Kansas, facilitated by LiFEsports at The Ohio State University in partnership with the OHSAA- National Recreation and Park Association- Positive Coaching Alliance- U.S. Soccer Foundation- United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee- USA WeightliftingLearn more and access the new resources at www.MillionCoaches.org About the Susan Crown ExchangeThe Susan Crown Exchange (SCE) supports nonprofits that prepare youth to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Guided by values of daring, respect, curiosity, transparency, and gratitude, the Susan Crown Exchange invests in bold ideas and collaborative partnerships that equip young people with the skills, mindsets, and opportunities they need to succeed. From youth sports to digital well-being, the Susan Crown Exchange works at the intersection of research, practice, and innovation to create systemic change. Learn more at www.scefdn.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.