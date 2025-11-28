Freedom Confectionery Launches Inclusive Plant-Based, Allergen-Free, Halal & Kosher Candy Nationwide on Amazon US

CARSON, LA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Confectionery LLC, the trailblazing brand known for its innovative plant-based and allergy-free from candy, is proud to announce the official launch of its product line on Amazon USA . American consumers can now indulge in a guilt-free candy experience that’s free from the top 14 allergens, gelatin, and artificial nasties - without compromising on taste.Founded on the belief that everyone deserves the freedom to enjoy candy, Freedom Confectionery has become a beacon for inclusive snacking. From fluffy plant-based marshmallows to fun, fruity gummies, each product is crafted with care, compassion, and a whole lot of flavor.With the rise of health-conscious, inclusive snacking, Freedom Confectionery LLC is at the forefront when it comes to innovation and taste.‘We’re thrilled to bring our treats to Amazon USA,’ said Brendan Dulley, President at Freedom Confectionery LLC. ‘This launch marks a major milestone in our mission to make allergen-free, plant-based confectionery accessible to all. Our candy is not only safe for those with allergies - they’re a delicious choice for anyone seeking better-for-you indulgence. Whether you're vegan, have dietary restrictions, or just love great candy - there’s something here for you, that you are sure to love. As our UK relationship with Amazon has been a huge success, having an invite only to sell to Amazon directly, it's great to have been selected by Amazon in a minority of innovative brands to showcase our products’.With growing demand for clean-label, inclusive snacks, Freedom Confectionery’s arrival on Amazon USA couldn’t be sweeter. The brand invites candy lovers across the country to taste the freedom - one bite at a time. Freedom Confectionery is also available to buy from Hy-Vee stores, Home Goods, TJMaxx in Canada and all good health food stores across the US.Freedom Confectionery’s offerings are not only safe for those following a religious, allergy or lifestyle diet We leave nobody out from a great tasting experience.Freedom Confectionery have been Tried, Trusted & Loved by some of the World’s Largest Household Names. Our Products have Starred in Cookies, Doughnuts, Ice Creams, Chocolate Bars, Rocky Roads, Hot Beverages, Sweet Pizza, Cereal and many more. Having recently become B-Corp . Freedom Confectionery are proud to be part of this exclusive corporation, being the only brand in its category to deliver this level of inclusivity while meeting the world’s most rigorous standards for ethical and sustainable business. Not only that, Freedom Confectionery are also National Confectioners Association members as well as Food and Drug Administration certified, they are creating products where allergens are clear and transparent.About Freedom ConfectioneryFreedom Confectionery has recently been acknowledged by The Insight Partners in its "Global Vegan Confectionery Market – Forecast to 2027" report as a leading figure in the industry. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to producing confectioneries that cater to vegan, vegetarian, and allergy-sensitive consumers since its establishment in 2013. Freedom Confectionery was the first in Europe to create gelatine-free marshmallows on a commercial scale, positioning itself as a forerunner in the allergen-free market.The company's management team, with roots in the industry dating back to 2008, originally owned F T F Sweets Ltd, which traded as Goody Good Stuff known for introducing the world's first gelatine-free gummy sweets. Today, Freedom Confectionery continues this tradition of innovation by specializing in vegan and allergen-free marshmallows and gummies. Their rigorous commitment to safety includes comprehensive ingredient labelling on all packages, ensuring consumers have confidence in the products they purchase.Emphasizing their dedication to quality, every product from Freedom Confectionery undergoes stringent laboratory testing to meet the company's high standards for allergen-free certification. This process is part of their broader mission to provide safe, natural confectionery options that do not compromise on taste or quality.

