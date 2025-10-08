NordSpace and Kongsberg Geospatial Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Canada’s Responsive Space Launch Goals

NordSpace Corp.'s Rahul Goel (Founder and CEO) and Kongsberg Geospatial's Jordan Freed (President and Managing Director) Sign Memorandum of Understanding Members of NordSpace's Launch Operations Team Experiencing a Demonstration of Kongsberg Geospatial's Capabilities NordSpace's Taiga Sub-Orbital Rocket Ready for Launch at the company's Atlantic Spaceport Complex (ASX) in Newfoundland and Labrador

With NordSpace's plans to deliver a 48-hour responsive launch capability to orbit, Kongsberg Geospatial's experience delivering mission critical geospatial awareness tools will be a game changer.” — Rahul Goel, CEO

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kongsberg Geospatial , the Canadian subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NordSpace Corp. to collaborate on advancing Canada’s responsive sovereign space launch and range safety capabilities.Under the MoU, Kongsberg Geospatial will support the development of the digital Mission Control centre at NordSpace’s Atlantic Spaceport Complex (ASX) in Newfoundland, leveraging its TerraLens SDK and airspace visualization platforms to support responsive space launches.The system will ingest data from multiple sensors to deliver real-time three-dimensional (3D) visualization of launch operations, range safety, decision support, and vehicle tracking. This will help streamline launch operations and enable deployment of critical space missions to orbit in under 48 hours.“Kongsberg Geospatial has been delivering made-in-Canada technology for more than 30 years to keep Canadians safe in the air and at sea,” said Jordan Freed, President and Managing Director of Kongsberg Geospatial. “Working with NordSpace allows us to extend that expertise into space, supporting safe and sustainable launch operations from Canadian soil.”Building on Kongsberg’s experience supporting range safety and mission-critical visualization for the Andøya Space and Defence project in Norway, and continuing its legacy as a digital air traffic service technology leader that is evolving into the future with the NAV Canada DAATS program, Kongsberg Geospatial brings proven expertise in managing complex air and space operations to this new collaboration.The two companies will combine their expertise to support Canada’s growing space sector. Kongsberg Geospatial will provide its software engineering and situational awareness technologies, while NordSpace brings launch vehicle development and spaceport infrastructure. Together, they will work with federal and provincial governments on regulatory approvals, funding initiatives, and stakeholder engagement.“With NordSpace’s bold mission to develop responsive space missions capabilities in Canada, it is incredibly exciting to work with a world-class partner like Kongsberg Geospatial who brings decades of experience developing and operating mission critical geospatial awareness tools proven to provide the real-time insights we will need to launch on a dime,” said Rahul Goel, CEO and Founder of NordSpace. “Kongsberg’s collaboration on the development of our Atlantic Spaceport Complex, leveraging their experience developing the Andøya Space Center in particular, will help ensure resilience, responsiveness and reliability of our launch operations to serve defence and commercial interests for the Canadian government, and our Allies across NATO.”This collaboration will help strengthen Canada’s defence and aerospace innovation ecosystem and create new opportunities for both commercial and dual-use applications, including orbital and suborbital launches, hypersonic vehicle testing, and uncrewed aerial systems.About NordSpace:NordSpace Corporation is a Canadian aerospace company headquartered in Newfoundland and Labrador, focused on the development and operation of the Atlantic Spaceport Complex in St. Lawrence. NordSpace specializes in launch vehicle development, spaceport infrastructure, satellite manufacturing and operations, and ground segment integration to advance Canada’s sovereign access to space.Press Teamcontact@nordspace.comAbout Kongsberg Geospatial:Kongsberg Geospatial, based in Ottawa, Canada, develops real-time, mission-critical software that supports defense and air traffic operations worldwide. With more than three decades of experience, the company provides trusted solutions that enhance situational awareness, improve safety, and enable faster, more informed decision-making in complex operational environments, and helps military and civilian organizations operate with greater confidence and effectiveness.--

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.