PAVUS AI Secures $5.3M to Turn Procurement Data into Margin Gains with Agentic Intelligence

Most companies sit on a goldmine of untapped data; PAVUS AI pushes agentic AI further than ever, making sense of that data and turning it into margin gains.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PAVUS AI, a company focused on helping procurement teams make better use of their data, has raised $5.3M in funding, led by Sentinel Global. Critical information is buried across emails, spreadsheets, files and disconnected systems. This makes it hard for procurement teams to get a clear picture or challenge suppliers effectively. As a result, significant savings and smarter decisions are left on the table.PAVUS AI changes that. The company’s platform acts as a digital brain for procurement, connecting internal and market data, organizing it, and making it simple for teams to use that data to improve margins, speed up sourcing, and build stronger supplier relationships. And the results go even further. Users are moving faster, challenging suppliers with confidence, and finding better ways to work with finance and operations. What once took weeks of chasing can now be solved in hours.With PAVUS AI, companies can:- Build clean, structured data from any source: Turn unstructured files into organized, categorized, and enriched data with detailed product information.- Deploy instantly, use easily: The platform is plug-and-play, no complex setup or long implementation, so teams can start seeing results within days.- Turn data into sourcing power: Use the cleaned data to make smarter sourcing decisions, compare suppliers more effectively, and maximize savings across categories.“I have personally lived the pain of procurement teams spending weeks just trying to make sense of their data,” said Khalil Birouaine, PAVUS AI founder and CEO. “With PAVUS AI, we are finally making it simple to turn that data into smarter decisions and bigger results, and the impact is huge. From my time working with procurement leaders, I learned that delivering customer value always comes first. That mindset guides everything we do at PAVUS. We see how powerful data can be in maximizing value for our customers, and it’s what drives our product development every single day.”Today, PAVUS AI is working with large enterprises, mid-sized manufacturers, and private equity operating teams, helping them to maximize margin improvements worth millions of dollars by finally making their internal data easy to use and connecting it with market insights.“By making messy, siloed data tremendously usable and valuable, PAVUS AI is unlocking massive efficiency gains and global reach that can redefine logistics,” said Jeremy Kranz, Managing Partner at Sentinel Global. “Having invested in and worked with companies such as Uber, DoorDash, Alibaba and Flipkart, I’ve seen the global impact that transformative logistics can have. That’s why we focus on interoperable commerce at Sentinel Global, and why we’re so excited to partner with PAVUS AI as they bring this next generation of smart sourcing to the world.”The procurement lead from one of PAVUS AI customers, a leading North American retailer, says PAVUS AI is already proving what’s possible. “PAVUS AI has changed the way we use our data. For the first time, we can tap into information that was always there but impossible to really leverage. The platform makes it simple to turn that data into faster decisions and stronger results.”Robert Tevelson, former leader of BCG's global procurement business and now Senior advisor to PAVUS AI, added: “What makes PAVUS AI different is how it quickly unlocks the value hidden in procurement data. Many so-called “agentic AI” tools try to deliver this and fail. PAVUS is the first platform that truly combines deep procurement know-how with AI to make data work in a way we have never seen before.”“As someone who has lived through these challenges, I have seen how much value hides in procurement data,” Khalil added. “With PAVUS AI, our customers are unlocking that value, making faster decisions, working better across teams, and boosting margins in ways that weren’t possible before.”With this new funding, PAVUS AI will push the boundaries of how AI can unlock procurement data and expand enterprise partnerships. The company will also introduce new services to help customers capture even more value, all part of the mission to bring the next era of intelligent sourcing to market.

