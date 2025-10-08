Lords of Fortune to Exhibit and Present at INVEST 2025, Global Capital Network’s Premier Investor Conference
Lords of Fortune will unveil its gold-backed Abundantia Numismatic Fund at INVEST 2025; qualified Accredited Investors receive complimentary access.
“Global Capital Network is excited to welcome Lords of Fortune as both an exhibitor and featured presenter at INVEST 2025,” said Josh Bois, Founder and CEO of Global Capital Network. “Their innovative approach — combining historical recovery, verified ownership, and a modern gold-backed investment structure — exemplifies the kind of visionary thinking our event is known for showcasing.”
At INVEST 2025, Lords of Fortune will introduce the Abundantia Limited Partnership, its newly structured Numismatic Fund backed by gold — a first-of-its-kind, hedge-fund-style investment vehicle for the numismatic and rare-asset sector. The fund represents the institutional tier of the company’s three-part capital strategy for the 2026 recovery of the RMS Republic, long heralded as the “Greatest Of All Treasures.”
Abundantia LP: A Gold-Backed Numismatic Fund
For institutional investors and VHNW+ individuals, the Abundantia Limited Partnership Fund combines the intrinsic value of physical gold with the collectible premiums of the numismatic market, creating a rare-asset investment structure with tangible backing and significant upside potential.
“Abundantia bridges the timeless security of gold with the performance design of a hedge fund,” said Captain Martin Bayerle, Managing Member of Lords of Fortune. “It allows investors to participate in a historically significant deep-ocean recovery operation while gaining exposure to a uniquely structured gold-backed fund.”
Multi-Tiered Investment Strategy
In addition to Abundantia LP, Lords of Fortune continues to advance its Convertible Note Series II(a) for Accredited Investors and its Regulation CF Wefunder Crowdfunding Offering, providing multiple entry points and risk profiles. Each tier supports key phases of the Republic recovery — from ongoing research and legal documentation to full-scale recovery operations scheduled for Summer 2026.
The company holds confirmed ownership of the RMS Republic and her contents under multiple U.S. federal court orders and plans to conduct the recovery in partnership with Resolve Marine, one of the world’s leading marine salvage contractors.
INVEST 2025: A Stage for Innovation and Capital Partnerships
Hosted by the Global Capital Network, INVEST 2025 connects qualified investors with high-growth opportunities across sectors such as alternative assets, fintech, clean energy, AI, and advanced materials. The 2025 edition takes place October 23, 2025, at Studio Money, Carlsbad, California.
Lords of Fortune’s presentation will outline its recovery plan for the RMS Republic, the estimated multi-billion-dollar gold cargo, and the investment opportunities available through its three-tiered funding structure.
Complimentary Tickets for Accredited Investors
Qualified Accredited Investors may receive complimentary admission to INVEST 2025 through Lords of Fortune:
If you do not yet have a LordsOfFortune.com account, please register at www.LordsOfFortune.com
.
As part of registration, complete the Accredited Investor Questionnaire.
Once verified and approved, the complimentary ticket information will appear as a product under your account’s Accredited Investor Offerings section.
Those already registered and approved can simply log in and access the complimentary ticket details listed under their Active Investments section.
Quote
“We’re honored to be among the featured presenters at INVEST 2025,” said Captain Bayerle. “This event in Carlsbad brings together forward-thinking investors and firms, and it’s the ideal stage to introduce Abundantia LP — a gold-backed fund rooted in both history and innovation.”
About Lords of Fortune
Lords of Fortune, LLC is a Miami-based maritime recovery firm holding verified ownership of the RMS Republic, a 1909 White Star Line steamship carrying a multi-billion-dollar gold cargo believed to have been tied to the Russian State Bank’s $25 million gold coin transaction (1909 face value when gold was $20.67/ troy ounce) involving J.P. Morgan & Co.
The company’s mission is to recover this historic treasure — “The Greatest Of All Treasures” — in 2026 through a coordinated deep-sea operation that merges maritime technology, legal precision, and financial innovation.
For more information, explore www.LordsOfFortune.com
.
