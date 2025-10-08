Animal Outreach Announces New Shelter Project in El Dorado County

Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode current location Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode overcrowded surgery area

Animal Outreach is growing! 🐾 We’re expanding into a larger facility to help more animals and families. Learn more or donate today!

As a No-Kill Shelter, we’ve had to make difficult choices due to limited space. This project will change that — it’s about saving more lives and serving more families.” — Garry Saperstein

PLACERVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode, a longtime no-kill animal shelter and community veterinary resource, has announced plans to raise funds to relocate and expand its operations into a larger facility to meet growing community demand.

Founded in 1992, Animal Outreach is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Diamond Springs, California. For more than three decades, the organization has provided essential animal welfare services throughout Northern California — including low-cost spay and neuter surgeries, dental care, vaccination clinics, rescue, shelter, and adoption programs.

“Our staff performs extraordinary work every day, but our current facility simply can’t keep up with the growing need,” said Garry Saperstein, President of the Board of Directors for Animal Outreach. “This new shelter will allow us to help more animals, support more families, and strengthen our role as a trusted community resource.”

The organization has launched the “Paws Up! We’re Growing” campaign — a major fundraising initiative to help secure and renovate a new shelter space designed to:

• Expand veterinary care and surgical capacity

• Increase shelter space for rescues and adoptions

• Improve facility design for animal comfort and staff efficiency

• Enhance community engagement through education and outreach

Once complete, the new facility will enable Animal Outreach to save more animals each year, offer expanded low-cost veterinary services for local families, and serve as a hub for compassion and connection in the community.

How to Help

Community members can support the project by donating or following updates at https://animaloutreach.net/new-shelter, and by sharing the organization’s story across their networks.

Media Contact:

Vicki Shapleton

Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode

530-324-5337 | newshelter@animaloutreach.net

https://animaloutreach.net/new-shelter

About Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode

Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing low-cost spay, neuter, and vaccination services, as well as rescue, shelter, and adoption programs for cats and kittens throughout Northern California. Since 1992, the organization has worked to reduce pet overpopulation and improve the lives of animals and families in its community.

Legal Disclaimer:

