Emergency repairs on Kamehameha V Highway on Moloka‘i completed October 7

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) completed emergency road repairs on Kamehameha V Highway (Route 450) on Moloka‘i and is reopening the eastbound lane at mile post 18.7 near Waialua Stream on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

The makai, or eastbound lane, was closed in December to address erosion and prevent additional damage to the roadway. Crews began coastal road protections in January by placing aggregate-filled bags to dissipate wave energy against the side of the road and by filling the voids created by previous wave energy.

The shoreline protections and foundation repairs were completed in early February; however, paving and striping of the road to move the travel lanes inland within the right-of-way could not be scheduled until recently, due to availability of asphalt. The total cost of the repairs was $720,000.

HDOT crews will continue to monitor the repair location for coastal erosion.

