Kamehameha Highway Rehabilitation resumes Tuesday, Dec. 16

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will restart the Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kamehameha Highway Rehabilitation project with night work from Tuesday, Dec. 16 through Monday, Dec. 22. The project area extends from Waimea Bay Beach Park to ʻŌpaeʻula Stream Bridge.

The regular hours for this paving will be 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, with the final closure for the work week ending at 4 a.m. Friday mornings. Completion is anticipated in April 2026.

On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 16, starting from the Haleʻiwa intersection of Joseph P. Leong Highway toward Laniākea Beach, crews will close one lane and implement alternating traffic flow in the remaining lane on Kamehameha Highway.

HDOT postponed daytime repaving activities in July 2025 due to feedback from the community and in-field observations. With the end of seabird fallout season on Dec. 15, crews will resume paving at night. In the interim, crews have been assigned to other paving projects and doing other project-related activities during the day, such as manhole lowering and installation of permanent markings on areas that have already been repaved.

All work is weather permitting, work schedules and project completion date is subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities and roadways.

For a weekly list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

