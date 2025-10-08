Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,624 in the last 365 days.

Emergency repairs on Kamehameha V Highway on Moloka‘i completed October 7

Posted on Oct 7, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) completed emergency road repairs on Kamehameha V Highway (Route 450) on Moloka‘i and is reopening the eastbound lane at mile post 18.7 near Waialua Stream on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

The makai, or eastbound lane, was closed in December to address erosion and prevent additional damage to the roadway. Crews began coastal road protections in January by placing aggregate-filled bags to dissipate wave energy against the side of the road and by filling the voids created by previous wave energy.

The shoreline protections and foundation repairs were completed in early February; however, paving and striping of the road to move the travel lanes inland within the right-of-way could not be scheduled until recently, due to availability of asphalt. The total cost of the repairs was $720,000.

HDOT crews will continue to monitor the repair location for coastal erosion.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Emergency repairs on Kamehameha V Highway on Moloka‘i completed October 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more