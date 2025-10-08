U.S. Latinos Shatter Economic Records with Population and Labor Force Growth

Hard-working. Self-sufficient. Optimistic. Figure 1: Population Growth; Figure 2: Natural Population Change Figure 3: Labor Force Growth; Figure 4: Latino Labor Force Growth Premium

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latinos continue powering economic growth for the U.S. economy, according to new analysis by the Latino GDP Project , a collaboration among researchers at UCLA and Cal Lutheran University. The April release of the 2025 U.S. Latino GDP Report revealed that the U.S. Latino GDP surged to $4.1 trillion, making it the world’s fifth largest GDP, larger than the entire economy of India. The U.S. Latino GDP is also the single fastest growing among major economies, growing faster than China’s GDP since 2019.Against that already impressive backdrop, the Latino GDP Project notes newly released and record-setting population and labor force data. For the first time in history, one of every five people living in the United States is Latino. The U.S. Latino population is now over 68 million. In 2024, the Latino labor force grew 5.5 percent, the single strongest growth on record and 4.2 percentage points stronger than Non-Latino. From 2010 to 2024, the Latino component of the U.S. labor force grew 7.2 times faster than the Non-Latino labor force. And the Latino labor force participation rate sits at an all-time high of 69 percent.The Latino GDP Project, an ambitious multi-disciplinary research initiative, provides careful, explicit, and timely documentation of the economic powerhouse represented by U.S. Latinos. Eight consecutive annual reports document the fact that Latinos living in the United States enjoy substantial economic premiums across a wide range of indicators, relative to Non-Latinos. Latino participation in the U.S. economy is more active and more intense than Non-Latino participation. Further, the vitality of the overall U.S. economy depends on the intensity of activity of U.S. Latinos.Key findings:• 2023 U.S. Latino GDP is $4.1 trillion, representing the fifth largest GDP in the world. Since 2019, the U.S. Latino GDP is the single fastest growing among major economies, growing even faster than China.• For the first time, one out of every five people living in the United States is Latino. The U.S. Latino population is now over 68 million. Latinos’ population growth is currently 5.8 times as fast as growth of the Non-Latino population. The difference between Latino and Non-Latino growth rates is 2.4 percentage points in 2024, a historical high. (see Figure 1)• Latino natural population change (the number of births minus deaths) remained positive throughout the Pandemic, despite Latinos suffering higher Covid-related mortality. From 2020 through 2024, the cumulative Latino natural population increase was 3.2 million, compared to a decline of 1.3 million for Non-Latinos. (see Figure 2)• There were 35.1 million Latinos in the U.S. labor force in 2024, up 46.5 percent since 2010. The Latino labor force grew 7.2 times faster than Non-Latino over this period.• The Latino labor force grew 5.5 percent from 2023 to 2024, an explosion from the 3.8 percent growth of 2023 which, at the time, was the strongest on record. (see Figure 3)• The U.S. Latino labor force participation rate hit 69 percent in 2024, the highest recorded since 2010. The Latino rate is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Non-Latino rate, also an all-time high. (see Figure 4)“New data indicate that the U.S. Latino labor force is not only larger and growing faster but is shattering records for economic vibrancy,” said David Hayes-Bautista, Distinguished Professor of Medicine at UCLA and coauthor of the report. “We see a bright future for the United States because of Latinos.”“Time and time again, we find that hard work, self-sufficiency, optimism and perseverance are the characteristics that underly the strength and resilience of U.S. Latinos,” said Matthew Fienup, executive director of the Center for Economic Research & Forecasting at Cal Lutheran and coauthor of the report. “By supporting this population, we believe these same characteristics will continue to drive growth in the overall U.S. economy for years to come,” Fienup said.To download this and other Latino GDP Reports, please visit: www.LatinoGDP.us . For questions about the report, please contact: Matthew Fienup (mfienup@callutheran.edu) and David Hayes-Bautista (dhayesb@ucla.edu).

