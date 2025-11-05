How One Grandmother Is Building a Publishing House for Stories That Speak Two Languages

Jeanette Gil

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While major publishers debate how to reach multicultural families, Jeanette Gil has already built something rare: a small press that treats bilingualism not as a niche market, but as the future of children's literature. Through Zun Zun Press and her company Ceiba Creative LLC, the Cuban-American author is carving out space for books that honor how many families actually live—switching between languages, carrying forward traditions, and navigating multiple identities at once.

Gil's debut picture book, Aloe Vera's Special Gift, arrives in 2025 with a premise that's both simple and surprisingly overlooked: a story about self-discovery that speaks directly to children growing up between cultures. Inspired by her own grandchildren and Cuban heritage, the book has already earned multiple five-star editorial reviews before its official release. But what makes her work notable isn't just the content—it's the infrastructure she's building around it.

From Research to Real-World Application

As a doctoral candidate in Applied Learning Sciences at the University of Miami, Gil studies bilingualism, identity, and family learning. That academic background shapes how she approaches bilingual children's books and educational resources—not just translating words between English and Spanish, but designing experiences that help children build emotional intelligence alongside language skills.

Her plans extend well beyond a single book. Gil is developing what she calls a "learning ecosystem" around her stories: companion activity books, educator guides, and interactive workshops designed for parents, teachers, and school counselors working with children ages 3-8. She's also expanding into Portuguese editions, recognizing that families navigating multiple languages need resources that reflect their reality.

Building a Platform for Emerging Voices

Perhaps more ambitious than her own writing career is Gil's vision for Zun Zun Press as a platform for other multicultural authors. She's working to create pathways for emerging writers whose stories might not fit traditional publishing molds—those who write about heritage, healing, and the specific challenges of raising children across cultures.

The approach combines her roles as educator, grandmother, and scholar into something practical. Through workshops and learning tools tested with families and community organizations, Gil is translating academic research into formats that pediatric offices, libraries, and faith-based groups can actually use. Her second children's book, planned for 2026, will further develop what she describes as "growing a garden of stories"—a framework connecting emotional growth with cultural identity.

In an industry where multicultural children's books still struggle for shelf space, Gil isn't waiting for permission. She's building the infrastructure herself, one bilingual story at a time. Whether that model proves scalable remains to be seen, but for families searching for culturally authentic storytelling experiences, her work offers something that's been missing: books that speak their language—both literally and figuratively.

