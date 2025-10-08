RETMI Launches CREXOM: A National Certification Elevating Operations in Commercial Real Estate

CREXOM – Commercial Real Estate Execution, Operations & Management Certification Launch

New credential bridges academic theory with real-world execution across commercial real estate operations, finance, ESG, leasing, and construction.

Many credentials focus on theory, but CREXOM was built to close the execution gap in commercial real estate.” — Dr. Roger Wortman

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Real Estate Training & Management Institute (RETMI™) officially launched CREXOM™ (Commercial Real Estate Execution, Operations & Management) on September 30, 2025, marking a new standard in commercial real estate operations nationwide. CREXOM Certification is designed to elevate standards in commercial real estate certification and operations nationwide.Built on an operations-first philosophy, CREXOM focuses on the applied systems, frameworks, and decision-making tools that drive building and portfolio performance.“CREXOM signals real-world readiness,” said Dr. Roger Wortman. “It validates the applied skills that keep assets performing—budgeting, leasing, building systems, capital projects, and operational leadership. We built CREXOM to raise the operational floor for the entire industry and set a higher bar for practical competency—not just conceptual knowledge.”Program HighlightsCREXOM equips professionals to manage assets with operational and financial rigor, bridging gaps left by traditional credentials. The program covers:• Property operations – tenant relations, lease administration, budgeting, vendor coordination, and daily building performance.• Financial & leasing competencies – cost recovery, reconciliations, escalations, deal structuring, and asset budgeting.• Construction oversight – planning and managing tenant improvements, capital upgrades, and system replacements.• Building systems & ESG – technical systems knowledge, sustainability, and ethical frameworks.• Field Guide & proprietary models – a 60+ page reference plus seven operational models for risk, triage, and execution.• Biennial recertification – ensuring ongoing alignment with evolving industry standards.“Execution isn’t done in a vacuum,” Wortman added. “CRE professionals navigate owners, tenants, vendors, and capital partners every day. CREXOM trains them to do it with confidence.”AvailabilityEnrollment is now open at www.crexom.org Institutional partnership opportunities are available through www.retmi.org About RETMIThe Real Estate Training & Management Institute (RETMI) develops applied, operations-focused certification programs, continuing education pathways, and proprietary frameworks that blend academic rigor with real-world readiness. Learn more at www.retmi.org About CREXOMCREXOM is a professional certification built on an operations-first philosophy. The program validates practical competencies across property operations, leasing, financial structures, building systems, construction oversight, ESG, and risk readiness—equipping professionals to execute with confidence. Learn more at www.crexom.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.