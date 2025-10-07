Governor Offers Reward for Information on Rowan County Murders

NORTH CAROLINA, October 7 - Today Governor Josh Stein announced that the state of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murders of Charles Williams, age 80, and Myisha Angle, age 3.

On August 10, 2024, officers were called in reference to a shooting that occurred on Rowan Mill Road in Salisbury. Williams and Angle were asleep when more than 30 shots were fired into their house, killing them both.

“Even when all leads have been exhausted in a case, we cannot stop the pursuit of justice,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I urge North Carolinians who have information about these cases to contact local law enforcement so that justice can be served and their family can find closure.”

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Salisbury Police Department at (704) 638-5333 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.