StretchLab Indy West Avon: Move Better, Live Better - Grand Opening Oct 9 at 11 AM

AVON, IN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StretchLab Indy West Avon will officially open its doors on Thursday, October 9 at 11:00 AM, welcoming the community to experience personalized, one-on-one assisted stretching designed to improve flexibility, mobility, and overall well-being. The celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting with the Avon Chamber of Commerce, complimentary demo stretches (limited availability), raffles, light refreshments, and exclusive discounted Founding Member offers available during the Grand Opening Weekend.“Our goal is simple: help Avon move, feel, and live better, every day,” said Steve Christopher, Lead Flexologist of StretchLab Indy West Avon. “Whether you’re an athlete, a weekend warrior, or someone who just wants to feel less tight and more energized, assisted stretching can make a real difference. We’re excited to become a trusted wellness partner on the West side of Indianapolis.”“We’re thrilled to welcome StretchLab Indy West Avon to our business community,” said Tom Downard, Director of Avon Chamber of Commerce. “Health and wellness are central to a thriving local economy, and StretchLab brings a unique service that supports residents of all ages and activity levels.”“It’s a very clean, friendly, and relaxing environment. I started going to StretchLab to relieve my low back pain, tight hip flexors, and overall decrease in mobility. After just a few 25-minute sessions, I feel wonderful! 100,000/10 would recommend!” said Shannon T, a founder member of StretchLab.Grand Opening Details What: StretchLab Indy West Avon Grand Opening & Ribbon-Cutting When: Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 11:00 AM (Grand Opening Weekend runs Oct 9–11) Where: StretchLab Indy West Avon, 10722 E US HWY 36, Avon, IN 46123 RSVP: 317-324-1911 and booking at https://calendly.com/indywestavon-stretchlab/30min Why Assisted Stretching?Assisted stretching is a guided, hands-on session led by a certified Flexologist who helps you move through safe, targeted stretches. Benefits may include improved flexibility and range of motion, reduced stiffness, better athletic performance and recovery, and everyday pain relief from tightness.About StretchLabStretchLab is a boutique wellness concept offering one-on-one, professionally assisted stretching sessions designed to improve mobility, flexibility, posture, and recovery. Sessions are customized to individual goals and areas of tension, guided by certified Flexologists trained in a variety of techniques. StretchLab serves a wide range of clients—from student-athletes and active adults to desk workers and older adults seeking to move comfortably and confidently.For media inquiries, images, or interview requests with the studio owner or a certified Flexologist, please contact:Leaf Huff, Studio Manager463-224-1197

