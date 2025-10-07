DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT SCOTT & JON’S SHRIMP SCAMPI WITH LINGUINI DUE TO POTENTIAL LISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES CONTAMINATION

Posted on Oct 7, 2025 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall issued by Demers Food Group for select lots of Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini product, due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. The shrimp scampi product contains a recalled linguini pasta ingredient supplied by Nate’s Fine Foods, which was recalled for Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled product was distributed nationwide, including supermarkets like Safeway in Hawai‘i. FDB is working with these stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale. This recall applies only to select Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini lot numbers identified as follows:

Size Lot Number Best If Used By Date UPC GTIN 9.6 oz S254522

S255522

S259522

S263521

S263522 3/12/2027

3/13/2027

3/17/2027

3/21/2027 858175003919 10858175003916

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infection as a result from eating Listeria-contaminated food. The disease primarily affects pregnant individuals, newborns, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems.

Listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths. Healthy individuals may suffer symptoms such as fever, severe headache, muscle aches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and/or diarrhea. Although people can develop listeriosis up to two months after eating contaminated food, symptoms will usually start within several days from consumption, often with diarrhea. Listeriosis may be treated with antibiotics.

Please contact your healthcare provider immediately if you are exhibiting symptoms after having consumed the recalled product. To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the product.

The FDB advises consumers to verify the recalled product by checking the lot number and best-if-used-by date. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends returning affected items to your local store for a refund. If the product has been opened, safely seal it in a zip-top plastic bag and dispose of it. Please wash your hands thoroughly and sanitize any areas that may have come in contact with the product. Consumers with questions should contact Demers Food Group’s Customer Service at 1-800-239-9731 Monday through Friday from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. HST.

Representative photographs of the specific recalled products are listed below:

