MORE Seller Financing Cracks the Code on Getting Real Estate Transactions Moving Again

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MORE Seller Financing (MORE), co-founded by mortgage industry leader Ryan Leahy, is rapidly expanding nationwide as sellers, buyers, and agents embrace its innovative approach to housing affordability.This surge in adoption has positioned MORE as the only dual-financing platform in the U.S., offering both seller-financed bridge loans and access to private-wealth rates previously only reserved for high-net-worth clients.In a market where high interest rates have sidelined millions of homeowners and buyers, the MORE Seller Bridge Loan is reinvigorating stagnant listings, helping sellers protect their asking price, buyers access below-market payments, and agents close faster.“The affordability crisis won’t be solved by waiting for rates to drop. MORE is the bridge that helps the market move now — with compliant, transparent solutions that work for all sides,” said Ryan Leahy, Co-Founder of MORE Seller Financing. “By combining the proven engine of seller financing with today’s underwriting, servicing, and compliance structures, we’re creating win-win outcomes for sellers, buyers, and agents across the country. No other program delivers this at scale.”National Growth & PartnershipsMORE’s national expansion is being fueled by adoption across top brokerages, coaching networks, and real estate associations, including Leading Real Estate Companies of the Worldand Workman Success Systems."The best innovations in real estate aren’t about disruption — they’re about alignment,” said Verl Workman, CEO, Workman Success Systems. “When I watched how quickly our top coaches and team leaders embraced the MORE Seller Financing model, it was clear they saw more than a tactic. They saw a way to serve sellers differently — to turn today’s low-interest loans into tomorrow’s wealth-building tools. That kind of thinking reflects where our industry is headed."“Their strategies are designed to attract a wider pool of qualified buyers and increase the chances of a faster, successful sale,” said Jim Psyhogios, Vice President of Strategic Engagement at Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, which welcomed MORE into its Solutions Group serving more than 550 market-leading firms globally.Additional Partners Include:- Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group – 55 offices in seven states now have access to MORE.- Keller Williams – San Diego (200 agents) and Empower (1,400 agents across five states) are using MORE to drive transactions.- Suncoast Tampa Association of Realtors– MORE rollout underway for 24,000 members.- eXp Luxury – MORE available to 1,750+ agents nationwide.- The Ashton Real Estate Group, RE/MAX Advantage (Nashville) – 180 agents now leveraging MORE for a competitive edge.“When I first evaluated MORE Seller Financing, it struck me as far more than a tool — it’s a revenue accelerator for agents,” said Paul Benson, Co-Founder & CEO of Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group. “It unlocks deals that would otherwise stall. That’s why we quickly rolled it out across all our markets.”Results That MatterHomes that sat for months without offers are suddenly generating multiple bids — often full-price — within days of being marketed with MORE.- Sellers are turning their low-rate mortgages into income-generating assets.- Buyers are gaining affordability without waiting for rates to fall.- Agents are winning listings with a unique competitive edge.“We had our house on the market for about 35 days with no traction,” said a Texas homeowner. “After adding the MORE program to our listing, we went under contract within 48 hours — at full price — and we’ll now receive monthly income on top of it. This was the best selling experience we’ve ever had.”Looking AheadAs MORE continues to expand, the company is focused on increasing industry awareness and educating real estate professionals and consumers about modern, compliant financing options designed for today’s market realities.Leahy will speak on stage at the Inman Texas event in Dallas on October 9, 2025, presenting “Selling Tactics for a Tough Market” and exploring the role of creative financing in restoring affordability and momentum to the housing market.Learn more at MORESellerFinancing.com.About MORE Seller FinancingMORE Seller Financing is a nationwide platform that unlocks housing affordability by transforming sellers’ existing low-rate mortgages into compliant, standardized financing solutions. By bridging the gap between traditional lending and creative financing, MORE enables sellers to generate income, buyers to secure below-market rates, and agents to gain a competitive edge in today’s high-rate market. Founded by industry veterans with decades of lending, real estate, and compliance expertise, MORE is redefining how transactions get done.

