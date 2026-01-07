Re: Traffic Alert- Milton / Georgia Town Line on US Route 7
Roadway is back open, thank you.
Sent: Wednesday, January 7, 2026 4:42 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert- Milton / Georgia Town Line on US Route 7
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
This is a courtesy notice on behalf of St. Albans Central Dispatch, for Milton Police.
Us Route 7 N in the Town of Milton near Box 209 (just north of Edgewater Terrace, and south of Equestrian Lane, next to the Georgia Town Line) is fully shut down in the NB direction while crews work to remove a vehicle from a crash.
This incident is expected to last only about 15 or so minutes. Please contact St. Albans Central Dispatch for details, and update on the re-opening of the roadway will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Jared Phillips
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173
