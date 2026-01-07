Submit Release
Re: Traffic Alert- Milton / Georgia Town Line on US Route 7

Roadway is back open, thank you.


From: Phillips, Jared W via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, January 7, 2026 4:42 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert- Milton / Georgia Town Line on US Route 7

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification


This is a courtesy notice on behalf of St. Albans Central Dispatch, for Milton Police.


Us Route 7 N in the Town of Milton near Box 209 (just north of Edgewater Terrace, and south of Equestrian Lane, next to the Georgia Town Line)  is fully shut down in the NB direction while crews work to remove a vehicle from a crash.


This incident is expected to last only about 15 or so minutes.  Please contact St. Albans Central Dispatch for details, and update on the re-opening of the roadway will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.



Jared Phillips

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173

