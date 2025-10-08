Salgenx Announces Strategic Energy Partnership Program: Buyers of Grid-Scale Saltwater Batteries to Receive Equity

Salgenx S3000 3,000 kWh Grid Scale Battery Using Saltwater Non Flammable

Salgenx is offering an unprecedented opportunity: Purchase 500 or more grid-scale Salgenx Saltwater Batteries and receive equity ownership in the company.

By combining the purchase of grid-scale saltwater batteries with ownership in our company, our partners not only gain sustainable energy storage but also share in the success of the technology itself.” — Gregory Giese, CEO of Salgenx

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salgenx , the developer of the world’s leading saltwater flow battery technology, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership initiative that combines large-scale energy infrastructure deployment with direct equity participation.Under the new program, buyers who purchase 500 or more Salgenx Grid-Scale Saltwater Batteries will receive an equity stake in Salgenx, aligning long-term energy investment with company growth and innovation.This initiative mirrors the type of strategic partnerships recently seen between global technology leaders—such as the AMD and OpenAI collaboration—where supply agreements are paired with ownership incentives to strengthen cooperation and accelerate mutual advancement.“This program marks a new era in how companies can collaborate to accelerate the clean-energy transition,” said Gregory Giese, CEO of Salgenx. “By combining the purchase of grid-scale saltwater batteries with ownership in our company, our partners not only gain sustainable energy storage but also share in the success of the technology itself."A New Standard in Grid-Scale Energy StorageThe Salgenx Saltwater Battery is a non-toxic, recyclable, and maintenance-friendly energy storage system that eliminates the need for lithium, vanadium, or other critical minerals. Using readily available saltwater as the electrolyte, Salgenx batteries deliver long cycle life, fast charge and discharge rates, and unmatched scalability for renewable integration, peak-load shifting, and backup power Each grid-scale system can store multiple megawatt-hours of energy, making Salgenx an ideal solution for utilities, AI data centers, and industrial operators seeking sustainable and cost-effective energy storage.“Our goal is to empower our customers to become stakeholders in the clean energy ecosystem,” added Giese. “Together, we’re building the infrastructure and the enterprise value that will define the future of energy.”Program AvailabilityThe Salgenx Energy Partnership Program is open to qualified investors, utilities, and energy developers globally. Equity participation levels are based on the total number of grid-scale systems purchased, beginning at 500 units.About Salgenx LLCSalgenx is a leader in advanced energy storage technology, specializing in saltwater flow batteries that use common electrolytes instead of rare or hazardous materials. The company’s mission is to accelerate the global shift to renewable energy through sustainable, scalable, and intelligent energy storage solutions.Salgenx systems are designed for grid stabilization, renewable integration, and industrial energy management, offering a revolutionary alternative to lithium-ion and vanadium redox systems.Contact: Greg Giese / President Email: greg@salgenx.comWebsite: https://salgenx.com Legal Disclaimer:This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Salgenx, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offer or sale of securities will only be made pursuant to an exemption from registration or through a confidential offering memorandum to qualified investors in accordance with applicable securities laws.Participation in the Salgenx Energy Partnership Program may involve the issuance of equity or other securities and will be subject to applicable investor qualification, documentation, and regulatory requirements.Investors outside the United States are advised that this announcement is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer of securities in any jurisdiction.

