Phoenix Security Completes SOC 2 Type 2, Strengthening ISO 27001 and Data Privacy Commitments for Actionable ASPM Customers

In a world dominated by data breach we believe in building an application from the ground up with security, SOC2 attestation and report is the confirmation of this commitment to protect our customers” — Francesco Cipollone

LONDON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Security, the Actionable Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform, today announced completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 report. The attestation validates that Phoenix Security’s controls are designed and operate effectively over time, reinforcing the company’s ISO 27001 and data privacy commitments.

“Security isn’t a one-time checkpoint. Type 2 proves sustained performance of our controls while our platform helps customers sustain performance in theirs,” said Francesco Cipollone, CEO & Founder, Phoenix Security. “Our mission is clear: reduce burnout, focus teams on the few fixes that move risk, and back every claim with evidence.” Our journey was accelerated by the automation delivered by Vanta and a successful audit from Advantage Partners, cutting our audit effort and time by 50%

Customers trust Phoenix Security to reduce risk—fast

- ClearBank: 98% reduction in container noise, 96–99% fewer weekly criticals, and multi-million-dollar time savings with contextual triage and ownership.

- Bazaarvoice: 94% fewer container vulnerabilities, $6.3M developer time saved, and 32k rules auto-mapped to teams for immediate action.

- Adtech: 78% fewer active container vulnerabilities and 82.4% SCA-to-container noise reduction with code-to-cloud correlation.

Phoenix Security has also been highlighted by Gartner Digital Markets’ programs for product capabilities and customer success.

Innovation that meets real-world constraints

Phoenix Security’s recent releases help security and engineering teams concentrate on actionable risk:

Reachability Analysis & Contextual Deduplication remove non-reachable and duplicate findings across code and runtime, delivering up to 91% noise reduction when paired with container version control.

- One Backlog aligns ownership with a single prioritized queue per team across code and cloud.

- AI-guided Remediation Campaigns let leaders schedule and track fixes for systemic classes of vulnerabilities, with smart routing and collaboration built-in.

- 4D Risk Formula ranks issues using business context, dangerousness, probability of exploitation, and deployment exposure.

“Customers choose Phoenix Security because we turn risk data into owned, prioritized work—and we prove outcomes. SOC 2 Type 2 adds another layer of confidence for CIOs, CISOs, and procurement teams,” said Philip Moroni, CRO, Phoenix Security.

Availability

The SOC 2 Type 2 report is available under NDA to customers and qualified prospects.

Legal Disclaimer:

