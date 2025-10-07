Submit Release
HB 5095 of 2025

MICHIGAN, October 7 - Industrial Hemp: administration; administration of industrial hemp program; modify. Amends 2020 PA 220 by repealing secs. 101, 103, 105, 201, 211, 213, 215, 217, 301, 303, 305, 307, 309, 311, 313, 401, 403, 405, 407, 409, 501, 503, 505, 507, 509, 511, 513, 515, 601, 602, 603, 605, 607, 609 & 801 (MCL 333.29101 et seq.).

