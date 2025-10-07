Tiny Rescue Chihuahua Discovers His Superpower in New Heartwarming Children's Book

CANOELANDS, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everyone knows that feeling of trying to fit in. For Floki , a little fluffy chihuahua in an animal shelter, that feeling is all too real. He watches as other dogs get chosen, but he's just a little bit too growly. That is, until one day, a kind couple sees past his grrs and gives him the one thing he needs most: a chance. His journey to discover his own special talent is the heart of the new children's book, Floki, written by Di Hedges and illustrated by Bridget Acreman This beautifully illustrated book does more than just tell a story. It carries a powerful core message for young readers: everyone has something special to offer the world, you just have to find it. Woven seamlessly into the adventure is the vital "Adopt, Don't Shop" message, promoting compassion for rescue animals and the idea that every creature deserves a loving home. The book is a perfect read for children aged 3 to 8, serving as a delightful bedtime story for younger kids and an engaging early reader for those just starting to explore books on their own. It resonates deeply with animal lovers, families who have adopted pets, and anyone teaching children about empathy and self-esteem.Author Di Hedges tells Floki's tale with a warm and gentle rhythm. Her writing feels like a comforting hug, full of heart and playful sounds that are a joy to read aloud. She captures the earnest emotions of a small dog with great sensitivity, making Floki's triumphs and worries feel instantly relatable to a young audience.The story bursts to life through the vibrant and joyful artwork of illustrator Bridget Acreman. Her style is bright, fun, and filled with charming details that will captivate children on every page. Acreman's expressive characters and beautiful Australian bushland settings pull readers directly into Floki's world, making the adventure both immersive and visually delightful.Floki is available for purchase on Amazon, at all major online bookstores, and at retailers worldwide.About Di Hedges & Bridget:Author Di Hedges previously worked with iconic rock bands before settling into a peaceful bush life in Australia. Inspired by reading to her grandson and her own family of five adopted animals, she channeled her passion for rescue into writing Floki. Illustrator Bridget Acreman grew up exploring the Australian bush, a primary inspiration for her work. She now creates fun and bright art for her stationery brand, Stray Leaves, believing that creating art makes her a better person

