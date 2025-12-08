Ms. Malebona Precious Matsoso Awarded Doha Best Negotiator of the Year 2025

The award was presented by Mr. Rabih El-Haddad, and H.E. Maha Al-Awadi, marking the formal recognition of Ms. Matsoso’s achievement.

This year’s Doha World Negotiation Day explored the role of preventive diplomacy in a rapidly shifting geopolitical environment. High-level speakers exchanged perspectives on strengthening multilateral mechanisms, rebuilding trust between international partners, and designing negotiation ecosystems capable of preventing future crises.

Reflecting on the purpose of Doha World Negotiation Day, Mr. Rabih El-Haddad, Director of the Division for Multilateral Diplomacy at UNITAR, noted:

It is our task at the United Nations to recognise when positive things happen in the world — and to acknowledge negotiators who overcome deadlocks rather than only those who fail.

The discussions reaffirmed that negotiation remains an essential instrument for peacebuilding, prevention, and international cooperation in an increasingly polarised global context.