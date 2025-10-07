In Motion Marketing Celebrates 5 Years of Global Growth and Client Success

Melbourne-based agency doubles client base and expands across four continents while achieving 5x ROAS in e-commerce advertising.

When we started In Motion Marketing, our goal was simple: to create marketing strategies that actually made a difference.” — Michelle Philips, Managing Director

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Motion Marketing, a Melbourne-based digital agency, is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month. What began in 2020 as a small startup has grown into a trusted partner for businesses across four continents. The agency has doubled its client base in the past five years and continues to deliver measurable results through strategy, creativity, and data-driven execution.The milestone comes as In Motion Marketing expands its expertise into e-commerce advertising. The agency’s latest campaigns have achieved a consistent 5x return on ad spend (ROAS), showing its ability to blend creative thinking with performance-focused marketing.“When we started In Motion Marketing, our goal was simple: to create marketing strategies that actually made a difference,” said Michelle Philips, Managing Director. “Looking back, it is rewarding to see how far we have come and the impact we have had on businesses of all sizes. Reaching this milestone is less about the number of years and more about the trust we have built with our clients.”Bryan Philips, Head of Marketing, added: “This anniversary is a reminder of the results that matter most. Seeing campaigns consistently deliver outcomes such as the 5x return we are achieving in e-commerce advertising shows what is possible when strategy and execution align. We are grateful for the clients who have been with us on this journey and excited about what is ahead.”Over the past five years, In Motion Marketing has become known for its clear and practical approach to marketing. The agency helps B2B and service-based companies clarify their messaging, capture demand through search engine optimization and online advertising , and strengthen their digital presence with web design that converts.The company’s growth reflects its commitment to staying adaptable in a fast-changing digital landscape. By combining data, technology, and storytelling, In Motion Marketing continues to help clients achieve sustainable growth in both local and global markets.“As we look to the future, we plan to keep evolving while staying true to what has always guided us,” said Michelle Philips. “Our goal is to keep building long-term relationships with clients, refining our expertise, and helping businesses grow through honest, effective marketing.”About In Motion MarketingIn Motion Marketing is a digital marketing agency based in Melbourne, Australia. Since 2020, the company has worked with clients across four continents, offering services including SEO, paid advertising, content strategy, account-based marketing, and lead generation. The agency’s team blends strategy, data, and creativity to deliver results clients can measure and trust.

