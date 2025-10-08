Wilbanks Partners Assists in Recruitment of Nancy Keller-Go to McLane Middleton

Nancy Keller-Go

Executive search firm Wilbanks Partners assisted in the recruitment of Nancy Keller-Go to law firm McLane Middleton. She joined as Director - Trusts & Estates.

Wilbanks Partners has a long track record of successful recruiting partnerships in the wealth management business, including C-suite work for ... service providers like trust companies” — George Wilbanks

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilbanks Partners is pleased to announce the successful completion of our recent recruiting partnership with New Hampshire's largest law firm, McLane Middleton, with the recruitment of Nancy N. Keller-Go as a Director in the Trust & Estates practice. Nancy has a distinguished career of leadership in gift and estate planning, trusteeship and trust administration, estate settlement, philanthropy, and family governance. She brings decades of experience at the intersection of law, wealth management, and philanthropy. Most recently, she served as Managing Director and Global Head of Fiduciary at BNY Mellon, where she led a team of trust specialists serving as the trusted advisor to family offices and the families they serve, as well as charitable trusts and foundations. She previously held senior leadership positions with Bank of America Private Bank and Harvard Management Company, and earlier in her career, she practiced domestic and international trusts and estates law for more than 15 years with Day Pitney and Goodwin Procter.

"We are thrilled to partner with McLane Middleton on this important recruitment, and we look forward to following Nancy's success with the firm," said George Wilbanks, Managing Partner at Wilbanks Partners, llc. He continued, "Wilbanks Partners has a long track record of successful recruiting partnerships in the wealth management business, including C-suite work for RIAs, multi- and single-family offices, and their service providers like trust companies and the wealth management distribution efforts of asset managers."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.