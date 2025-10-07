Southeastern Recovery Center Introduces Equine Therapy, Boosting Program Success Rates by 12%

Southeastern Recovery Center Logo

Addiction Treatment in Charlotte, North Carolina

Equine therapy allows clients to gain insight into their behaviors and emotions in a unique, hands-on way,” — Jake Gorman

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southeastern Recovery Center, a leading drug and alcohol rehab in Charlotte, North Carolina , has announced the addition of equine therapy as part of its innovative approach to helping individuals overcome addiction. Since launching the program, the center has seen a 12% increase in program graduation rates, underscoring the impact of experiential and holistic care in modern addiction treatment.At Southeastern Recovery Center, the mission has always been clear: to provide comprehensive and compassionate substance abuse treatment that helps individuals rebuild their lives. The introduction of equine therapy, a therapeutic model that uses interactions with horses to promote emotional growth, trust, and self-awareness, has proven to be a powerful addition to the facility’s existing inpatient rehab and rehab for drugs and alcohol programs.“Equine therapy allows clients to gain insight into their behaviors and emotions in a unique, hands-on way,” said Jake Gorman, Co-Founder of Southeastern Recovery Center. “We’ve found that working with horses helps individuals develop confidence, patience, and empathy, skills that directly translate to lasting recovery.”Unlike traditional talk therapy, equine-assisted treatment offers real-time feedback. Horses are naturally intuitive animals that respond to human energy and behavior, helping clients recognize and process emotions in the moment. This approach has been particularly effective in helping participants work through underlying trauma, anxiety, and other co-occurring mental health challenges that often accompany addiction.Located just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeastern Recovery Center continues to expand its evidence-based and holistic offerings to meet the evolving needs of those seeking recovery. In addition to equine therapy, the facility provides individual therapy, group counseling, family therapy, and relapse prevention programs, all within a supportive and structured healing environment.As more individuals in North Carolina seek effective addiction treatment programs, Southeastern Recovery Center remains committed to finding innovative ways to help people get and stay sober. The success of its equine therapy program further demonstrates the center’s dedication to improving outcomes and empowering individuals to achieve lasting recovery.For more information about Southeastern Recovery Center, with both inpatient rehab & outpatient rehab options, or its equine therapy track, visit https://serecoverycenter.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.