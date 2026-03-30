Del Rae Behavioral Health Announces Upcoming Opening in San Diego, Expanding Access to Outpatient Mental Health Care

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New outpatient program to bring flexible, evidence-based mental health services to the local community

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Del Rae Behavioral Health is proud to announce that it will soon be opening its doors to serve the San Diego community, offering comprehensive outpatient mental health treatment designed to support individuals in achieving lasting wellness and recovery.Located in San Diego, Del Rae Behavioral Health is a newly established provider specializing in adult mental health treatment, with its organization officially registered in early 2026. The program is designed to meet the growing need for accessible, high-quality outpatient care in the region.Del Rae Behavioral Health’s outpatient program will provide a wide range of evidence-based and advanced therapeutic modalities, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS). By integrating these approaches with a personalized treatment model, the organization aims to address both the symptoms and underlying causes of mental health conditions. Outpatient mental health services play a critical role in providing ongoing care in a flexible, non-residential setting, allowing individuals to balance treatment with work, school, and family responsibilities. Del Rae Behavioral Health’s model reflects this need, offering structured yet adaptable programming that promotes long-term healing and stability.In addition to traditional therapy, Del Rae Behavioral Health plans to incorporate holistic and wellness-based services, along with aftercare and alumni support, to ensure continuity of care beyond initial treatment. The program emphasizes an inclusive, client-centered approach, helping individuals feel safe, supported, and empowered throughout their recovery journey.With mental health needs continuing to rise across California and beyond, the launch of Del Rae Behavioral Health represents an important step in expanding access to high-quality outpatient services in San Diego.For more information or to learn more about upcoming services, visit the Del Rae Behavioral Health website About Del Rae Behavioral HealthDel Rae Behavioral Health is an outpatient mental health provider based in San Diego, California. The organization offers individualized, evidence-based treatment through a combination of clinical therapies and holistic approaches, helping adults navigate mental health challenges and build sustainable, fulfilling lives.

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