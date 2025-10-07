J.R. Lightfoot Unleashes Retribution: Chronicles of Reaper Book II — A Dark and Epic Tale of Faith, War, and Redemption

Retribution- Chronicles of Reaper, Book II by J.R. Lightfoot

The battle between heaven and hell escalates as mankind becomes both prize and peril in this gripping continuation of the Reaper saga.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author J.R. Lightfoot returns with the highly anticipated second installment of his dark historical fantasy series, Retribution: Chronicles of Reaper Book II (Angel Publishing, April 20, 2025). Following the devastation at Colley, this sweeping saga plunges readers deeper into the infancy of Christianity, where divine warriors clash with demons, lycans, and fallen angels in a struggle that will shape the fate of mankind.

At the heart of the story is Jaml, a Reaper still haunted by loss. Seeking solace in faith and training, he reluctantly joins a mission to capture a wayward prince. But what begins as a simple pursuit spirals into a desperate fight against kingdoms corrupted by shadow, vengeful rulers, and Lucifer’s growing influence. As the battle intensifies, Jaml faces his most terrifying realization yet: the true monster may be the very humanity he has sworn to protect.

Set against a richly imagined backdrop where celestial and infernal powers collide, Retribution delivers high-stakes battles, moral dilemmas, and supernatural intrigue. With demons thriving on fear, lycans stalking the night, and angelic warriors standing as the last line of defense, the novel weaves an unforgettable tale of sacrifice, redemption, and faith tested to its limits.

“I wanted to create a story that asks difficult questions about faith, duty, and morality,” says Lightfoot. “Jaml is a warrior caught between divine law and human weakness, and the choices he makes ripple across history. It’s about more than good versus evil—it’s about what we choose when both options carry unbearable weight.”

Blending sword-and-sorcery action with theological depth, Retribution appeals to fans of dark fantasy, historical epics, and readers drawn to stories that probe the gray areas of morality while delivering pulse-pounding adventure.

J.R. Lightfoot is a rising voice in fantasy fiction, known for blending rich world-building with thought-provoking themes. With Chronicles of Reaper, he explores the eternal war between light and darkness through a lens of faith, history, and supernatural power.

Retribution: Chronicles of Reaper Book II is now available in paperback and on Amazon. Secure your copy here: https://amzn.to/3F9RWdT

For review copies, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.