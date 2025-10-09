Sabanto Expands Autonomous Tractor Technology to Australia

A tractor equipped with Sabanto's technology autonomously navigates a field while mowing.

Exclusive Partnerships with OneAg and Vantage NSW Bring Retrofit Autonomy Systems to Farmers Across Australia

ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabanto, a leader in agricultural autonomy, today announced its expansion into the Australian agriculture market. Through exclusive partnerships with OneAg and Vantage NSW, Sabanto will provide farmers with retrofit autonomy systems that convert existing tractors into fully autonomous machines, boosting operational efficiency and productivity without the high costs of new equipment.“Australia’s agricultural sector is highly innovative, and we’re eager to partner with local experts to deliver affordable autonomy to farmers,” said Craig Rupp, CEO and Founder of Sabanto. “Together with OneAg and Vantage NSW, we’re helping farmers adopt this technology with the local expertise and service they already trust."OneAg, a precision agriculture dealer known for high-performance solutions, will integrate Sabanto’s retrofit autonomy kits into its offerings, continuing its commitment to next-generation farming technology.“Autonomy represents one of the biggest shifts in how we’ll approach farming over the next decade,” said Michael Munro, Head of Autonomy at OneAg. “Sabanto’s technology allows us to expand what’s possible for productivity. I’m excited to lead this next chapter and work closely with our partners and customers to make autonomous farming a reality.”Vantage NSW brings deep expertise in precision ag solutions for all stages of farming operations. By incorporating Sabanto’s solutions, Vantage NSW helps farmers modernize operations and extend the life of their equipment.“Our customers want smarter ways to do more with the equipment they already own,” said Michael Casey, Founder and Director of Vantage NSW. “Partnering with Sabanto allows us to deliver advanced autonomy solutions, helping farmers improve efficiency while addressing labor and cost challenges.”Sabanto’s retrofit kits integrate with existing machinery, converting tractors into autonomous machines capable of operating 24/7. The systems help farmers reduce capital expenditures, overcome labor shortages, and maximize operational uptime.With the addition of OneAg and Vantage NSW to its dealer network, Sabanto continues to advance its mission of accelerating agricultural autonomy worldwide, enabling more farmers to benefit from smaller, smarter, more affordable machinery.Visit sabantoag.com to learn more about the company’s autonomous technology and stay up to date on its expanding global footprint.About SabantoHeadquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Sabanto’s mission is to accelerate autonomy in agricultural machinery to solve two primary problems: (i) the increasingly acute scarcity of labor in rural areas and (ii) ever-increasing capital expenses for modern ag machinery. Sabanto’s core competency revolves around low-cost retrofits of existing agriculture machinery regardless of make or model, along with the development of necessary supporting software to maximize the utility of autonomous technology, thereby increasing producer ROI. Learn more at sabantoag.com.About OneAgOneAg provides Australian farmers with precision agriculture solutions that maximizes their technology investment. With a complete ecosystem of hardware, software, and expert support, OneAg enables farmers to get the most from their precision ag technology and achieve more from every hectare. Learn more at oneag.com.au About Vantage NSWVantage NSW is a leading precision agriculture dealer serving New South Wales. The company delivers comprehensive solutions for machine control, data management, and precision equipment integration, helping farmers adopt technologies that improve productivity and reduce costs. Learn more at vantage-nsw.com

