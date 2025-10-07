Transdimensional Invasion: The Déjà Vu Factor Launches A Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Saga From Author Daon Daniels

Transdimensional Invasion The Deja Vu Factor by Daon Daniels

A bold mix of science and suspense, Daniels’ debut exposes an unseen invasion that turns human thought into the ultimate battleground.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Transdimensional Invasion: The Déjà Vu Factor (Aris Thorne), author Daon Daniels introduces readers to a visionary new world of scientific intrigue and interdimensional warfare. Released on September 4, 2025, this gripping first entry in the Aris Thorne series merges psychological tension, hard science fiction, and high-stakes action into an unforgettable debut.

At the center of the story is Aris Thorne, a brilliant but reclusive scientist whose life revolves around theoretical research—until his discoveries reveal a horrifying truth: humanity is already under invasion by an alien force moving through unseen dimensions. The attack doesn’t come from the skies but from within the human mind itself, corrupting thought, dividing nations, and dismantling trust.

Forced into a conflict he never sought, Thorne must navigate a global conspiracy that stretches from secret laboratories to other realities. Pursued by human and alien adversaries alike, he becomes the reluctant fulcrum in a battle for Earth’s survival—one where every revelation blurs the line between science and madness.

Daniels’ writing combines the cerebral appeal of Michael Crichton with the scale of The Expanse and the existential mystery of Arrival. “This story began as a question,” Daniels explains. “What if the invasion has already happened—not with weapons, but with ideas? How would humanity fight back against something it can’t even see?”

With its cinematic pacing, deeply human protagonist, and scientifically grounded premise, Transdimensional Invasion: The Déjà Vu Factor offers readers a thrilling exploration of paranoia, destiny, and the fragility of perception. The novel marks the beginning of a larger saga that challenges both the boundaries of science fiction and the limits of human understanding.

Daon Daniels, a lifelong fan of speculative storytelling, brings to his writing a fascination with consciousness, technology, and the unseen forces shaping reality. His goal: to tell stories that ignite wonder and leave readers questioning what is real—and what might be just beyond sight.

Transdimensional Invasion: The Déjà Vu Factor is available now in paperback on Amazon. Experience the beginning of the Aris Thorne saga at https://a.co/d/0RVQdQn

