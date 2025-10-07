Harlow Gardens Grand Opening – A New Standard of Recovery in Palm Springs 42-Bed Campus Style Combines 12-Step Recovery

At Harlow Gardens, we created more than a treatment center, we created a sanctuary, says Ramirez-Herndon, CEO. Our goal is to help each person rebuild their life with dignity, structure, and purpose.” — Josie Ramirez-Herndon

PALM SPRING, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harlow Gardens, 42-bed campus style residential treatment in the heart of Palm Springs, is celebrating a Grand Opening Celebration on Thursday, October 16 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.With a strong foundation in 12-step recovery, and fully dual diagnosis–informed clinical care, Harlow Gardens is designed for individuals seeking integrated healing from substance use disorders, trauma, and co-occurring mental health conditions. Harlow Gardens utilizes evidence-based therapies, medical and psychiatric support, holistic wellness practices, and a multidisciplinary team approach to provide compassionate, individualized care.“At Harlow Gardens, we created more than a treatment center, we created a sanctuary,” says Josie Ramirez-Herndon, CEO. “Our goal is to help each person rebuild their life with dignity, structure, and purpose.”GRAND OPENING DETAILS:Location:Harlow Gardens175 E Alameda, Palm Springs, CA 92262Event Date:Thursday, October 16, 2025Time: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PMValet Parking ProvidedEvent Highlights Include:• 4:00 PM Ribbon Cutting with the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce• 5:00 PM Lecture & Book Signing by nationally recognized interventionist Dr. Louise Stanger, featuring her new book Reflections on Aging from the Sunset Marquis• 6:00 PM Sunset Memorial Tree Dedication honoring Mark Greenberg, a cherished friend and supporter of the Harlow Gardens vision• Guided Tours, Live Music, Hors d’oeuvres, and Meet-and-Greet with the Harlow Gardens TeamABOUT HARLOW GARDENS:Harlow Gardens is an adult detox / residential treatment program offering 24/7 care and support. The campus features private and shared rooms, a serene outdoor courtyard, dedicated therapy spaces, on-site clinical offices, and wellness-focused amenities. Programs are built on the belief that recovery must address the whole person mind, body, and spirit.Clinical and Program Highlights Include:• 12-Step-Based Recovery Integration• Trauma-Informed Individual and Group Therapy• Dual Diagnosis and Co-Occurring Disorder Treatment• Medication Assisted Treatment and Psychiatric Support• Mindfulness, Yoga, and Holistic Wellness• Comprehensive Family Program and Support Services• Comprehensive Discharge Planning and AftercareHarlow Gardens works with behavioral health professionals, hospitals, providers, families, and referral partners throughout California and beyond. Private insurance is accepted.“Every detail of this program was built to promote healing,” adds Ramirez-Herndon. “From the clinical excellence to the compassion our team brings, Harlow Gardens is a place where lasting recovery is truly possible.”TO RSVP OR LEARN MORE:Website: harlowgardensps.com/grand-openingAdmissions Director: Chelsie Ramirez – chelsramz91@gmail.comBusiness Development / Outreach: Steve Canino – 818.314.2112Questions: Debbie Garcia-Sliker – debbie@recoveryview.comHarlow Gardens: Where healing begins and lives are reclaimed.Recovery starts here.

Harlow Gardens

