LISBOA, PORTUGAL, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adamastor Furia conquered thousands of new fans at Estoril Classics 2025

Adamastor Furia's presence at this year's Estoril Classics was synonymous with automotive passion and national pride, arousing enthusiasm in all those who had the privilege of seeing Portugal's first supercar up close in the paddock of the iconic Autódromo do Estoril.

Adamastor Furia, the first ever Portuguese supercar, was once again in the spotlight at one of the biggest events celebrating cars and motor sports held in our country. After his dynamic debut in front of the Portuguese public at the Caramulo Motorfestival, the exciting Furia visited the paddock of the Autódromo do Estoril last weekend for Estoril Classics 2025.

The Furia thus made its presence felt at one of the largest motorsport festivals held on national soil, allowing thousands of visitors to the event and fans of the many classic car and single-seater races that took place over the three days to get a close look at the car that promises to rewrite the history of the national automotive industry.

The impressive Furia was on display throughout the weekend in a dedicated space, where the Adamastor team was delighted to welcome enthusiasts, fans, curious visitors and friends of the project. The presence of the Furia at one of the biggest motorsport events in Portugal confirmed, once again, its appeal and the interest it generates among the Portuguese public, delighting fans who had already had the opportunity to see it on a previous occasion, but also winning over new fans among the thousands of visitors at the event.

The Adamastor team would like to take this opportunity to thank all visitors for their interest in Furia. Their presence at Estoril Classics and the many visitors who came to the Adamastor stand at the event confirm and emphasise the importance of the work done so far and continue to motivate everyone on the team to innovate and push the boundaries, a joint effort that will allow Adamastor Furia to write its name in the history of the exclusive supercar segment.

About Adamastor

We are a Portuguese low volume supercar manufacturer focused on innovation, technology and engineering. With a past focused on investments in research and development of projects in the sports car industry, in 2019, Adamastor decided to reposition its business on the development of a supercar.

Adamastor is a new low volume supercar builder, based in Porto, Portugal. Our HQ includes a new technological development center and workshops. Through the reinforcement of our team with professionals coming from the automotive industry and the development of an international network of partnerships, Adamastor is able to ensure access to the best motorsport technologies, equipment and components.

We are driven by the desire of building a competition car. A state-of-the-art in terms of efficiency, which will allow us to win in the GT category and, at the same time, launch the Road Legal version.

Additional information at https://www.adamastor.com.pt/

