Michael Thomas Hair Design Reopens as Naples’ Luxury Hair Wellness Salon, Where Health, Science, and Artistry Unite

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Thomas Hair Design, with two Naples locations announces its grand re-opening and rebranding as Southwest Florida’s first luxury Hair Wellness Salon. The Collier County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 12:00 PM at the Carillon location (5032 Airport-Pulling Road)This event marks a new chapter under owner and master stylist Christina Thompson, whose vision combines hair health, science, and artistry to redefine the modern salon experience.A MedSpa for HairSince acquiring the salon in August 2024, Thompson has transformed Michael Thomas Hair Design into a wellness-driven salon, where clients enjoy personalized treatments built on science, artistry, and luxury. Each visit begins with a microscopic scalp and hair analysis using Kérastase’s AI-powered K-SCAN, a tool that provides a detailed assessment of scalp health and strand condition.This advanced consultationone of the first in Southwest Florida allows stylists to identify early signs of dryness, thinning, and damage, creating a foundation for customized care. From there, clients receive a personal “Hairscription”a plan combining vitamin infusions, protein reconstruction, and scalp pre-treatments tailored to restore and maintain long-term hair health.Powered by Redken & KérastaseAs a Redken Black Elite and Kérastase partner salon, Michael Thomas Hair Design ranks among the top 1% of Redken salons nationwide. This distinction reflects the team’s commitment to education, innovation, and professional excellence.Clients benefit from Redken Chemistry treatmentsprofessional formulas that repair and strengthen and Kérastase Fusio-Dose rituals, which blend concentrated actives for immediate transformation. Together, these systems deliver visibly stronger, more radiant hair.“Our vision goes beyond traditional salon services,” says Christina Thompson, Owner of Michael Thomas Hair Design. “We’re creating a space where beauty and wellness meet offering guests an elevated, restorative experience that nurtures both hair and confidence.”Leading the Hair Wellness MovementMichael Thomas Hair Design’s transformation reflects a growing national trend in hair wellness. In 2023, scalp care in the U.S. grew by 42%, highlighting the shift toward treating hair as part of a holistic self-care routine. Research shows that 88% of women say their hair impacts their confidence, reinforcing the growing demand for science-backed salon services.Globally, the hair care market, valued at $106.9 billion in 2024, is projected to nearly double by 2032 as clients increasingly seek personalized, results-driven treatments.“People now approach hair care like skincare,” Thompson says. “They want professional, preventative treatments that deliver real, lasting results and that’s exactly what we’re bringing to Naples.”Perfect for Naples’ Luxury MarketNaples, one of America’s most affluent & wellness-oriented cities, provides the ideal backdrop for this new concept. With more than 12,000 millionaire households, representing nearly 9% of its population, Naples is home to clients who value personalized beauty experiences.Michael Thomas Hair Design meets that demand with a serene enhanced environment and services that merges science hair artistry, and luxury for healthier more radiant hair.Led by a World-Class StylistWith over 27 years of experience, Christina Thompson brings her expertise from Washington, D.C.’s elite salon scene, where she styled runway shows, red-carpet events, and high-profile clients. Known for her mastery in precision cutting, balayage, and corrective color, she blends high-fashion creativity with advanced knowledge of hair chemistry.“I consider myself a professional hair-reader,” she says. “Understanding a client’s lifestyle lets me create transformations that feel authentic, healthy, and lasting.”Grand Reopening EventMichael Thomas Hair Design invites clients, community members, and media to celebrate this milestone:• 📍 Where: Michael Thomas Hair Design Carillon Location (5032 Airport-Pulling Road, Naples, FL)• 🗓️ When: Thursday, October 9, 2025 @ 12:00 PM• ✂️ What: Ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce , followed by refreshments, and previews of the new hair wellness treatments.Guests can experience scalp analysis demonstrations, and enjoy exclusive one-day offers on luxury services.About Michael Thomas Hair DesignFounded in 2004, Michael Thomas Hair Design has been a cornerstone of beauty in Naples for over two decades. Now part of Beauty Hair Lab, the salon pioneers the future of luxury hair wellness, fusing science, artistry, and technology. As a Redken Black Elite & Kérastase partner,Michael Thomas Hair Design delivers treatments, precision cuts & color experiences that bring beauty and wellness.

