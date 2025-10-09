Avair releases "Pair Selling" application for B2B Sales where AI does the prospecting

Avair AI Logo

What Took 8 Weeks and $20K Now Takes 10 Minutes and Two Inputs. AI Agents Create Campaigns, Find Prospects, Send Emails, and Make Calls Autonomously

Pair Selling draws inspiration from "pair programming" in software development, where developers collaborate with AI coding assistants. Avair applies this proven model to B2B sales lead generation.” — Sunil Hans

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every B2B salesperson faces the same impossible choice: spend time prospecting for new leads, or focus on closing existing deals. Today, that choice is obsolete.Avair today unveiled the industry's first AI Revenue Engine that enables true "Pair Selling" – autonomous AI agents that independently create, personalize, and execute complete account-based marketing campaigns while salespeople focus exclusively on closing. For the first time, sophisticated ABM campaigns that previously required weeks of planning, specialized expertise, and five-figure budgets can be launched in 10 minutes with just two inputs: a company website and one customer success story.The End of Choose-Your-Own-Productivity Adventure"Sales teams have been forced into an absurd productivity paradox," said Sunil Hans, President of Avair. "Prospecting generates the pipeline you need tomorrow, but it steals time from closing the deals you need today. We've eliminated that trade-off entirely. With Pair Selling, your AI partner handles prospecting 24/7 while you focus 100% on human relationships and revenue."Unlike sales automation tools that simply schedule emails, Avair's AI agents perform the entire prospecting function: analyzing ideal customer profiles, generating personalized messaging, identifying target accounts, building contact lists from 105 million professionals, and executing 12-touch campaigns across email and AI-powered phone calls that book real meetings.Making Enterprise ABM Accessible to EveryoneTraditional account-based marketing delivers the highest-quality B2B leads but has remained locked behind massive barriers: 5-8 weeks to launch, $20,000+ in setup costs, and 400+ hours of specialized marketing expertise. Avair's AI agents compress this to minutes and reduce costs by 98%.The platform requires minimal human input – just a website URL and one customer case study. From there, AI agents spring into autonomous action, performing what previously required cross-functional teams of marketing strategists, copywriters, data analysts, and SDRs.AI Agents That Actually Talk to ProspectsPerhaps most remarkably, Avair's AI call agents conduct natural phone conversations with prospects – handling objections, answering questions, and booking qualified meetings."There's an unexpected advantage we've discovered," Hans noted. "Prospects often prefer speaking with our AI agents. There's less sales pressure, and frankly, there's a novelty factor that drives genuine engagement. Our AI agents are booking meetings at rates that exceed traditional cold calling."Each campaign's AI agent is automatically trained on the company's specific value proposition, case study insights, and messaging, ensuring contextually relevant conversations.Why Now: The AI Inflection PointAvair's launch capitalizes on recent breakthroughs in conversational AI and language models that finally enable AI to handle creative, strategic tasks previously requiring human expertise. The convergence of advanced LLMs, conversational AI capable of natural phone calls, and robust data infrastructure makes Pair Selling possible for the first time."Just as AI coding agents revolutionized software development through pair programming, AI sales agents are now ready to transform how we sell," Hans explained. "The technology has reached an inflection point where AI can genuinely augment human capability rather than just automate simple tasks."Democratizing the Future of B2B SalesAvair is available immediately with a 60-day free trial requiring no credit card. Professional plans begin at $40 per user per month – making enterprise-grade ABM accessible to startups, SMBs, and individual sales professionals for the first time.For more information, visit https://www.avair.ai or contact sales@avair.ai.About AvairAvair is pioneering the future of B2B sales with the industry's first AI Revenue Engine. Founded in 2025, Avair enables Pair Selling – a revolutionary approach where AI agents handle prospecting workflows while sales professionals focus on closing deals. The company's mission is to use AI to automate sales prospecting, making proven account-based marketing strategies accessible to every B2B organization regardless of size or resources. With Pair Selling, you never sell alone.

AI-Powered Lead Generation: Avair Demo of Pair Selling for B2B Sales

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.