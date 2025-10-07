ETUNNEL expands UN‑proven biometric access portfolio across MENA: finger‑vein and multimodal security

UN FINGER PRINT ACCESS CARD

With UN credentials, ETUNNEL launches in MENA: finger‑vein door locks, tri‑factor ID cards and PC controls in a unified biometric & digital identity stack.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Building on deliveries via ITU to UN entities, ETUNNEL targets luxury real estate, government, education, and defense with local distributors and branch offices —ETUNNEL, a Korea‑based biometric security company, disclosed successful deliveries of fingerprint‑based access‑control ID cards to United Nations entities via the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and announced a broader rollout of finger‑vein, iris, and facial multimodal products across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). ETUNNEL’s cards and devices use match‑on‑card architecture to avoid central storage of biometric data; inputs are processed ephemerally on the card/device to strengthen both privacy and security.Key HighlightsUN/ITU track record: Delivered fingerprint authentication ID/access cards.Portfolio: Finger‑vein door locks, triple‑factor (vein/iris/face) access terminals, PC log‑on security, encrypted email/e‑sign/e‑voting.Security design: On‑card/device matching (no server storage), distributed keys, standards‑based crypto.Priority sectors: Luxury residential & hospitality, government/public, education & healthcare, defense & labs.MENA go‑to‑market: Local distributors/JVs, reference builds, phased pilots/POCs.The next‑generation card unifies visual ID (photo & profile) with a secure chip and fingerprint sensor on the back. Beyond physical access, the platform covers PC/server login, encrypted email, e‑signing, and e‑voting. ETUNNEL’s P2N2 AI engine classifies and fuses multimodal inputs (vein/fingerprint/face/iris) to maintain robust matching across environments.In MENA, ETUNNEL will prioritize premium residential compounds, large assets (smart buildings/campuses), government agencies, education/medical institutions, and defense/research. The company is formalizing distributor and joint‑venture models to ensure delivery scale and lifecycle service.“With public‑sector deployments including the UN, we’re bringing a human‑centric access and identity fabric that meets the region’s highest security requirements.” — Youngkook Kim - CEO OF ETUNNELAdditional InformationPrivacy: Biometric data is processed locally on card/device; no central server retention.Interoperability: Integrates with existing NFC/readers and access‑control stacks.Services: Turnkey design–deployment–operations with local partners.About ETUNNELETUNNEL is a Korean biometric security company offering multimodal authentication (finger‑vein, fingerprint, face, iris) across cards, door locks, access control, PC security, and e‑signature. With deliveries to international organizations and high‑security sites, ETUNNEL delivers strong security with a simple user experience.

