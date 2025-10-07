San Diego’s contested Measure C hotel tax hike clears important legal hurdle

Friday, California’s Fourth District Court of Appeal upheld a San Diego Superior Court judge’s August 2024 decision confirming the success of what’s known as Measure C at the ballot box in March 2020. The measure was intended to raise the city’s hotel tax rate to finance a long-sought expansion of the San Diego Convention Center, as well as fund services for the homeless and street repairs.

