Board of Law Examiners 2026 Online License Renewal Reminder

The State Board of Law Examiners will continue its process of online license renewal for 2026.

No paper statements will be mailed out. Licensed, eligible lawyers, including current pro hac vice lawyers, will receive an e-mail by mid-November with information about how to renew their license online.

Lawyers will be able to pay their license fee online by debit or credit card. There is a 4% third-party processing fee applied. If you choose not to pay online, payment by check, money order, cashier’s check, etc. can be mailed once the online renewal process is completed.

Payments for bar section fees and donations can no longer be paid with your license fee. The Board encourages participation and donations directly to SBAND.

A single payment for multiple attorneys in an organization will no longer be accepted. Each attorney’s license must be paid separately, either online or by money order or check.

The November notice regarding renewal will be sent to each attorney’s e-mail address, not their e-service e-mail address. The Board reminds all lawyers to ensure their e-mail address is and remains current. Fully licensed lawyers can check their e-mail address listed in the Lawyers directory. To update contact information with the Board, please follow the instructions located at Update Contact Information before November 1, 2025, to ensure your notice is sent to the correct e-mail address. Current pro hac vice lawyers should make sure they have kept their contact information updated with the Board of Law Examiners.

2025 licenses to practice law in North Dakota expire December 31, 2025, regardless of when the 2025 license fee was paid. Under N.D.C.C. § 27-11-01, a person is guilty of the unauthorized practice of law, a class A misdemeanor, if the person engages in the practice of law without first securing an annual license from the State Board of Law Examiners.