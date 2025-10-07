Bonanza St., Harper St., and Rawhide Ln., closed south of 27th St. for emergency sewer repair

The City of Lawrence Municipal Services & Operations Department is responding to an emergency repair on a sanitary sewer main on 27th St., east of Haskell Ave.

During an inspection, crews identified a critical issue requiring immediate repair. To address the problem and maintain sewer service, the City is installing temporary pumps and above-ground piping, including a 4-inch pipe laid across Bonanza St., Rawhide Ln., and Harper St.

As a result, several road closures are necessary for the safety of both crews and the public:

Bonanza St. – south of 27th St.

– south of 27th St. Rawhide Ln. – south of 27th St.

– south of 27th St. Harper St. – south of 27th St.

These closures are expected to remain in place for approximately 2–3 weeks while repairs are underway. Traffic will be detoured to Maverick Ln. to avoid the closures.

Harper Street serves as a main route to the Prairie Park Nature Center. Visitors should instead use 28th Terr. to access the Nature Center during this closure.

The City will provide updates as the project progresses via the City’s social media accounts.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org