Colorado-Based Nonprofit Celebrates 10 Years with New Community Center Campus in Africa

Sarah Nininger, Action in Africa's Founder and Executive Director, along with University Scholarship Program graduates.

Action in Africa marks 10 years with a new Uganda campus, expanding education, scholarships, and community programs.

We’re planting deep roots in Uganda so that children and families can rise, thrive, and shape their own futures.” — Sarah Nininger, Founder and Executive Director at Action in Africa

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Action in Africa , a Colorado-based nonprofit supporting access to education in under-resourced regions, is celebrating ten years of community center operations with the groundbreaking of a new campus.Founded in 2006 by Colorado native Sarah Nininger , Action in Africa has grown from a grassroots effort into a community-led organization that has supported thousands of Ugandan children and families. In 2015, the nonprofit opened a community center to house programs such as after school enrichment, healthcare initiatives, creative arts, and the heart of the organization, scholarships.In Uganda, half the population is under 18, yet nearly 40% of children never make it to secondary school. Action in Africa’s locally led, globally supported programs are changing that by creating real opportunities for young people in under-resourced regions.Repeating the success of their first community center campus, the organization is constructing another campus in Uganda, complete with classrooms, workshop areas, a community library, sports facilities, and multipurpose community spaces.“This milestone is more than a celebration of the past 10 years in Nakuwadde and 18 years in Uganda,” said Sarah Nininger, Founder and Executive Director of Action in Africa. “Our Sentema campus allows us to support the needs of these deserving communities. We’re planting deep roots in Uganda so that children and families can rise, thrive, and shape their own futures.”The project is part of Action in Africa’s Roots to Rise Capital Campaign, which seeks to raise $12 million to bring the new campus to life. The project, led by Action in Africa alumni scholar Paddy Kimbowa, will empower thousands of Ugandan youth and their families with the resources to succeed.About Action in AfricaAction in Africa (AIA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Colorado, operating community centers in Uganda. Since its founding, AIA has impacted thousands of individuals through educational programming, scholarships, creative arts initiatives, and community development projects.For press inquiries, interviews, or to learn more about the Roots to Rise campaign, please contact:

Celebrating 10 Years in Nakuwadde, Uganda

