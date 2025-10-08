Sourcetable Unveils Quant, A Hedge Fund in a Spreadsheet

Sourcetable Quant - Discover the Patterns in the Stock Market and Crypto Doing a Ray Dalio Holy Grail Hedge in 1 minute in Sourcetable Brief look into what Sourcetable Quant can Do

Giving Retail Investors Hedge Fund-Grade Analysis Across Stocks ,Crypto, and More using secure credentialing, and limitless access to professional trading tools

The spreadsheet for the next billion users - both human and AI” — Forbes

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sourcetable, the AI spreadsheet company, today announced the launch of Sourcetable Quant. The finance-focused tool enables everyday investors to access the same institutional-grade technology as leading hedge funds, such as the Bloomberg Terminal, and use AI for real-time insights and informed decision-making.

With Sourcetable Quant, users can plan, research, and analyze markets using sophisticated capabilities once reserved for institutions, including macro trading models, portfolio balancing, and advanced stock analysis. The tool integrates seamlessly with hundreds of analysis packages, enabling any Python-based model to be run directly within the platform.

Developed by Andrew Grosser, a former hedge fund software engineer and creator of Australia’s first quantum cryptograph, Sourcetable Quant combines professional-grade functionality with unmatched security. Grosser has drawn directly from his experience building machine learning systems for elite trading desks, embedding hedge fund-caliber tools into a spreadsheet interface powered by hallucination-free AI.

“At hedge funds, access to data and advanced analysis tools defines your edge,” said Andrew Grosser, co-founder and CTO of Sourcetable. “Sourcetable Quant democratizes access by allowing anyone to build, test, and execute strategies with the same sophistication, but at a price point that works for retail investors across both crypto and traditional markets.”

The Sourcetable Quant introduces a patent-pending cryptographic credentialing system, ensuring secure, private, and reliable access to sensitive financial accounts and data. The tool will continue to receive updates, including trade execution through connected brokerages and platforms, to create an end-to-end solution for strategy design, testing, and execution. This technology represents a significant advancement in user-first security and credential management.

Connections and Integrations

Sourcetable Quant connects seamlessly with a broad ecosystem of brokerages, data providers, and APIs to provide investors with comprehensive market visibility and execution capabilities, including 1000+ tools covering:

Investing Platforms: Connect with popular investing and trading platforms such as Coinbase, Robinhood, and Fidelity, for research and execution.

Market Data & Research: Alpha Vantage, Bloomberg, FactSet, and S&P Capital IQ.

Economic Data: FRED (Federal Reserve Economic Data), OECD, and World Bank for global and macroeconomic indicators.

Database Systems: PostgreSQL and MySQL for managing and analyzing financial data at scale.

Analytics Tools: Google Analytics (GA4) and Google Search Console for performance insights and digital engagement tracking.

APIs & Custom Sources: Support for REST APIs and web scraping, enabling users to bring in proprietary or specialized data feeds.

The new product also highlights Sourcetable’s broader vision of making custom financial tools accessible to all. By merging spreadsheets with embedded AI and infinite data connections, Sourcetable Quant enables all investors to explore markets, model outcomes, and make informed decisions.

Learn more and get started with Sourcetable Quant at https://sourcetable.com/quant?source=ein

About Sourcetable

About Sourcetable:

Based in San Francisco, Sourcetable combines the familiarity of spreadsheets with a library of AI tools and agents designed to enhance work across various industry sectors, including finance, marketing, data science, education, research, energy, and agriculture. This unique approach aligns with Sourcetable’s vision of becoming a platform for the future of agentic work. Designed for the modern computing environment, Sourcetable enables human-to-machine collaboration on complex tasks within the spreadsheet interface.

Founded by Eoin McMillan and Andrew Grosser, Sourcetable is backed by top Silicon Valley firms and angel investors, including Long Journey Ventures, Bee Partners, NextView Ventures, Preston-Werner Ventures, Julien Chaumond, and Lenny Rachitsky. Learn more at https://sourcetable.com/quant?source=ein or follow on LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, or X.

Introduction to Sourcetable Quant - 600+ tools, 1000+ technical algos, 200+ exchanges

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.