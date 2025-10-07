The Integration Group CEO Celebrates Linda McCahill for Earning Esteemed Women in Supply Chain Award

TIG CEO honors Linda McCahill for earning the Women in Supply Chain Award, recognizing her leadership in culture, growth, and team integration.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Integration Group (TIG) is honored to announce that our Vice President of Human Resources, Linda McCahill, has been recognized with the distinguished 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award. Linda has made a remarkable impact by accelerating the development of strong, people-focused culture that empowers our employees to deliver exceptional service and strengthen our competitive position.TIG has been on a rapid growth journey, expanding our capabilities while integrating newly acquired companies into a unified organization. This period of transformation brings both incredible opportunities and challenges. Linda’s leadership has been pivotal in navigating this complex environment—ensuring that every employee, whether legacy TIG or part of a newly acquired team, feels supported, valued, and aligned to our mission.Presented by Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics magazines in the “Trailblazers” category, the award honors women with more than a decade of documented achievements in the supply chain arena who continuously pave the way for future leaders.At TIG, our competitive advantage is not only in the services we deliver but in the culture we have built. Linda has been a driving force behind cultivating a workplace where collaboration, accountability, and excellence thrive. She has prioritized employee well-being and open communication that aligns with TIG’s mission, vision and values.Linda’s influence extends well beyond HR. Her strategic approach to organizational design, talent development, and leadership pipelines has made TIG more agile, innovative, and resilient in today’s dynamic supply chain landscape. These efforts have been especially critical as TIG integrates multiple acquired companies, aligning teams and processes while enabling TIG to maintain operational excellence.“Linda’s unwavering dedication to our people has made TIG a place where employees are empowered to do their best work and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients,” said TIG CEO, Mike Schoenfeld. “Her leadership during this time of rapid growth and integration has strengthened the very foundation of our company. This award is a testament to her remarkable impact on both our team and the industry.”About The Integration GroupHeadquartered in Marshalltown, Iowa, The Integration Group (TIG) is a leading provider of contract-logistics and aftermarket supply-chain solutions that serves customers across the automotive, agriculture, animal feed, food, chemical, and industrial equipment sectors.TIG delivers a comprehensive suite of value-added services designed to optimize supply-chain performance and enhance operational efficiency. These services include supplier sourcing and management, product procurement, assembly and kitting, blending, packaging, supply-chain and inventory management solutions, order fulfillment and returns processing, and sales and marketing support. For more information, visit theintegrationgroup.com or follow TIG on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.