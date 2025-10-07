Submit Release
Senate Bill 993 Printer's Number 1212

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Senate Bill 993

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

KEEFER, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEARNEY, KIM, MALONE, MASTRIANO, J. WARD, GEBHARD, CULVER, VOGEL, BROOKS

Short Title

An Act amending Titles 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns), 11 (Cities) and 16 (Counties) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in corporate power relating to boroughs, further providing for specific powers; in veterans' affairs relating to boroughs, further providing for care and erection of memorials; in corporate powers relating to third class cities, providing for control, maintenance and repair of memorials; in veterans' affairs relating to third class cities, further providing for care of memorials; in grounds and buildings, further providing for monuments, memorials and memorial halls to war veterans and for preservation, maintenance, repair and completion of public monuments; * * *

Actions

1156 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, Sept. 9, 2025
1212 Reported as amended, Oct. 7, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025

