Senate Bill 993 Printer's Number 1212
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Senate Bill 993
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
KEEFER, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEARNEY, KIM, MALONE, MASTRIANO, J. WARD, GEBHARD, CULVER, VOGEL, BROOKS
Short Title
An Act amending Titles 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns), 11 (Cities) and 16 (Counties) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in corporate power relating to boroughs, further providing for specific powers; in veterans' affairs relating to boroughs, further providing for care and erection of memorials; in corporate powers relating to third class cities, providing for control, maintenance and repair of memorials; in veterans' affairs relating to third class cities, further providing for care of memorials; in grounds and buildings, further providing for monuments, memorials and memorial halls to war veterans and for preservation, maintenance, repair and completion of public monuments; * * *
Actions
|1156
|Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, Sept. 9, 2025
|1212
|Reported as amended, Oct. 7, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025
