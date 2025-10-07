Senate Bill 871 Printer's Number 0971

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Senate Bill 871 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors DUSH, HUTCHINSON, KEEFER, KEARNEY, KIM, VOGEL, J. WARD Short Title An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, in contracts, further providing for letting contracts. Actions 0971 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, June 19, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025 Generated 10/07/2025 04:53 PM

