Senate Bill 871 Printer's Number 0971
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Senate Bill 871
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
DUSH, HUTCHINSON, KEEFER, KEARNEY, KIM, VOGEL, J. WARD
Short Title
An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, in contracts, further providing for letting contracts.
Actions
|0971
|Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, June 19, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025
Generated 10/07/2025 04:53 PM
