Senate Bill 972 Printer's Number 1113

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Senate Bill 972

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

KEARNEY, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEEFER, KIM, STEFANO, BROWN, COSTA, SCHWANK, J. WARD, BROOKS, VOGEL

Short Title

An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, in corporate powers, further providing for care of memorials.

Actions

1113 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, Aug. 15, 2025
Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025

