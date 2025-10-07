Senate Bill 848 Printer's Number 0940

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Senate Bill 848 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors COMITTA, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, J. WARD, MALONE, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, CULVER, MILLER, MASTRIANO Short Title An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in organization of departmental administrative boards and commissions and of advisory boards and commissions, further providing for State Planning Board. Memo Subject Adding PEMA and PHMC to the State Planning Board Actions 0940 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, June 10, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025 Generated 10/07/2025 04:53 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.