Senate Bill 971 Printer's Number 1112
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Senate Bill 971
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
KEARNEY, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEEFER, KIM, FONTANA, STEFANO, COSTA, J. WARD
Short Title
An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, in auditors and accountants, further providing for completion, filing and publication of annual township report and financial statement.
Actions
|1112
|Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, Aug. 15, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025
Generated 10/07/2025 04:53 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.