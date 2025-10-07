Submit Release
Senate Bill 862 Printer's Number 0973

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Sponsors

KIM, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEEFER, KEARNEY, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, BROWN, COSTA, VOGEL, J. WARD

Short Title

An Act amending Title 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in vacancies in office, further providing for filling vacancies in elective borough offices.

