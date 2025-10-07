Senate Bill 829 Printer's Number 0906

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Senate Bill 829 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors DUSH, SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI Short Title An Act designating the Hynerpeton bassetti, a stem tetrapod, as the official State fossil of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania; and making a repeal. Memo Subject Changing the Pennsylvania State Fossil Actions 0906 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, June 6, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025 Generated 10/07/2025 04:53 PM

