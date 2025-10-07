Senate Bill 829 Printer's Number 0906
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Senate Bill 829
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
DUSH, SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI
Short Title
An Act designating the Hynerpeton bassetti, a stem tetrapod, as the official State fossil of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania; and making a repeal.
Memo Subject
Changing the Pennsylvania State Fossil
Actions
|0906
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, June 6, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025
